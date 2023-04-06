Stowe Nordic skier Trina Hosmer won three gold medals in her age class (F10) at the recent World Masters Cross Country Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria, the site of the Nordic events for the 1976 Winter Olympics where Vermont’s Bill Koch won a silver medal.
She medaled in 5k classic, 10k classic and 15k free. Her times were fast enough to have bested field in the F9 class.
The masters’ competition has three individual races of varying distances depending on age and feature the option to ski classic or freestyle (skating) technique. Competitors compete within 5-year age classes starting at Class 1 (ages 30 to 34) and this year there was a competitor Class 13, ages 90 to 94.
There were about 900 total competitors with over 100 from the United States.
Mary Heller Osgood of Putney, in the F8 class, won two silver medals while Bob Gray from Newbury won two silvers in class M11. Four other Vermonters competed: Dave Hosmer from Stowe, Gina Campoli and John Brodhead from Craftsbury and Chris Osgood from Putney.
