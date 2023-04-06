Trina Hosmer

Trina Hosmer of Stowe won several gold medals in her age group at the recent World Masters Cross Country Ski Championships in Austria.

 Photo by Dave Hosmer

Stowe Nordic skier Trina Hosmer won three gold medals in her age class (F10) at the recent World Masters Cross Country Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria, the site of the Nordic events for the 1976 Winter Olympics where Vermont’s Bill Koch won a silver medal.

She medaled in 5k classic, 10k classic and 15k free. Her times were fast enough to have bested field in the F9 class.

