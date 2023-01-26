Gold at World University Games

From left, Karen Westervelt, Bjorn Westervelt and Todd Westervelt.

 Courtesy photo

Biathlete Bjorn Westervelt of Stowe knew he had one chance to win his first gold medal of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. He had to pass Ukraine’s Dmytrii Hrushchak in the men’s 12.5K pursuit in either the shooting range or on the final lap.

While Hrushchak missed one target — sending him into the penalty loop before the final lap — Westervelt cleaned all five targets and won the first international race for the U.S. in biathlon since 2017.

