Stowe High School young sports squads have yet to post a win on the hardcourt or on the ice, with the clock ticking down on a pandemic-shortened regular season.
Here’s how Stowe teams fared this past week.
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 27: Rice 7, PA/Stowe 0
Feb. 24: Spaulding 5, PA/Stowe 1
The combined PA/Stowe couldn’t find the net — and didn’t even get too many good looks — during a shutout at Stowe Arena. But goalie Liam Newhouse saw plenty of them, stopping 30 attempts on top of the seven Rice got by him.
Cillian Connolly had a hat trick for Rice, which saw four other skaters contribute a goal apiece.
Three days earlier, the team was seeing red as the Crimson Tide came up from Barre and left with a win. Trevor Arsenault scored two goals for Spaulding and had a helping hand on a third-period score, while three other players put pucks in nets.
Aaron Lepikko made sure Stowe didn’t skate away empty-handed, with a second period goal. In the nets, Newhouse stopped 22 shots for the Raiders, while Ellison Fortin kept 19 out for Spaulding.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 24: Brattleboro 8, PA/Stowe 1
PA/Stowe had 14 shots on the net, but couldn’t get the puck past the Brattleboro goalie, according to coach Karl Lipsky.
“At the end of the second, senior Skyler Graves had a beautiful end-to-end wrist shot goal, making it 4-1 and boosting our team’s morale,” Lipsky said.
Stowe goalie Iris Cloutiere stopped 24 attempts from the shot-happy Brattleboro squad.
Boys’ hoops
March 1: Danville 47, Stowe 45
Feb. 26: Twinfield 57, Stowe 52
Feb. 23: Harwood 63, Stowe 53
If Stowe’s boys want to put any numbers in the win column, they’ll have to do it on the road, as they came just short Monday against Danville in the final home game of the shortened season.
Coach John Decker said the team’s lone senior, Daniel Lyden, was honored during Monday’s game.
Last Friday, Lyden scored 12 points and grabbed 7 boards in another close loss to Twinfield on the road. Against Twinfield, Lucas “Scooter” Modica led Stowe with 14 points, while TJ Guffey added 12 points with 3 steals.
Against Route 100 rival Harwood last week, Lyden led all scorers with 28 points, while Luke Farley dropped 12 and snatched 10 rebounds.
“We are a young, inexperienced group that’s looking to find our rhythm,” Decker said after the Harwood game.
Girls’ hoops
Feb. 25: Northfield 40, Stowe 30
Feb. 22: Danville 54, Stowe 17
In the Raiders’ season opener, the Northeast Kingdom school came to Stowe and walked away with an easy win.
A few days later, Stowe put up a harder fight in a road game at Northfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.