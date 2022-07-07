The Kirkwood, one of the premier and longest standing four-ball events in New England, returned to its traditional weekend this year, June 24-26, at Stowe Country Club.
Play began Friday morning with 16 teams with the lowest combined handicaps, competing in an 18-hole stroke qualifier to seed the championship and first flights.
Matthew Bacsardi and Dean Ferrara shot a 68 to take the Jeff Hadley Trophy as the medalist with the low gross score.
On Friday afternoon, all 56 two-player teams took part in the first of three matches against others with similar skills. Golfers said the course was terrific, including the newly rebuilt 7th and 8th greens.
On Saturday, play continued with the second-round matches. Ultimately, the winning teams competed in flight championships and consolations on Sunday morning.
Bacsardi and Ferrara fended off Scott Hartigan and David Slayton to win championship honors.
Awards were handed out to all flight winners during lunch, provided by a food and beverage staff led by executive chef Seth Gallant, Abigail Pierce and Kirstyn Quinn.
The weekend concluded with the Sunday shootout. The seven flight winners, a selected consolation winner, and the winner of the last chance tournament took to the 18th fairway to compete.
Mark Severance and Neil Freder won the shootout.
Complete tournament results
- Low medalist — Matthew Bacsardi and Dean Ferrara (68)
- Championship flight — Bacsardi and Dean Ferrara; runner-up: Scott Hartigan and David Slayton; consolation: Craig Bond and Chaney Noyes
- 1st flight — Neil Freder and Mark Severance; runner-up: Scott Light and Greg Shover; consolation: Andy Mink and Jake Nickerson
- 2nd flight — Jamian Campbell and Lance McCuin; runner-up: Rick Klingert and Tyler Mumley; consolation: Bruce Emerson and Shawn Goodell
- 3rd flight — Kevin McDaniel and Tom Burkhard; runner-up: Jeffrey Graves and Peter Graves; consolation: Glen Olson and Mark Poduje
- 4th flight — Arthur Shinners and Rusty Newhouse; runner-up: Chris Altadonna and Lynn Altadonna; consolation: Paul Biron and Roger Biron
- 5th flight — Ted Child and Tim O’Brien; runner-up: Blake Olson and Michael Roche; consolation: Jeffrey Holleran and Scot Baraw
- 6th flight — Joseph DeAngelo and Russell Kramer; runner-up: Chris Cain and Peter Lyford; consolation: Karl Behrend and Paul Kim
- Shootout Winners – Mark Severance and Neil Freder
Scot Baraw, Kirkwood committee chairman, and Dan Ruane and Michael Harger from the club, organized the event. Ruane, Susan Horton and the entire team at the club managed the tournament while Kevin Komer, director of agronomy, and his team had course conditions fully dialed in.
Club superintendent Matt Jung and his crew prepared the course each day for play.
