Charlotte Brynn of Stowe won three gold medals and set two world records at the World Ice Swimming Championships in France.
Ice swimming has grown in recent years and last week an elite group of 475 athletes gathered from around the world representing 50 countries to compete in the 5th World Ice Swimming Championships in Samoens, France. The event ran Jan. 12-15.
Brynn, executive director of The Swimming Hole, represented Team New Zealand.
The competition was held in a 10-lane, 25-meter pool constructed in an alpine lake. Water temperatures ranged from 37-39 degrees Fahrenheit over the course of the event.
International ice swimming association rules do not permit wetsuits or other heat-retaining clothing and swimmers are required to swim in only a standard bathing suit and swim cap.
Brynn won three gold medals in her events, which included the 250-meter freestyle, 500-meter freestyle and the premier event, the ICE Kilometer (1,000 meters), which she completed in 16 minutes and 50 seconds in 37-degree water.
Brynn returned to Stowe with two age group world records in the 250-meter freestyle, which she finished in 3:38:99, and the 500 freestyle, with a time of 7:48:04, breaking the previous record of 9:15.74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.