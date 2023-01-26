Charlotte Brynn

Charlotte Brynn of Stowe swims the 500-meter freestyle at the recent World Ice Swimming Championships in France. She won gold in her age group.

Charlotte Brynn of Stowe won three gold medals and set two world records at the World Ice Swimming Championships in France.

Ice swimming has grown in recent years and last week an elite group of 475 athletes gathered from around the world representing 50 countries to compete in the 5th World Ice Swimming Championships in Samoens, France. The event ran Jan. 12-15.

