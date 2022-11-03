The Stowe High School cross country state championships were held at Thetford Academy on Saturday. The Division III boys’ race set the stage as the first of eight championship races held throughout the day.
Stowe sophomore Enzo DeLena raced out and didn’t look back. He competed with the top of the pack in the 3.1-mile race and finished in third place (18:05). Sophomore Samson Berlin was the next Raider to cross the finish line in 11th place (19:00). He was followed by junior Ethan Choularton in 18th (20:04), senior Josh Kelley in 22nd (20:19), senior Keenan Griffith in 26th (20:33), junior Calvin James in 27th (20:44) and freshman Ethan Pastella in 59th (22:46).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.