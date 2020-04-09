Three Stowe High School girls have been named to the Mountain League All-League basketball teams.
Senior Abby Lehmann was named to the Mountain League First Team, her classmate Rachel Cunningham was named to the Mountain League Second Team and junior Annabelle Gascoyne was Stowe’s recipient of the annual Pete Hartt Award.
The Mountain League all-star teams are selected by vote of the coaches in the league.
Lehmann was the starting point guard for the Raiders again this year. She not only ran the Stowe offense, but also averaged nearly 13 points a game. Lehmann’s ability to drive the lane to gave her plenty of opportunities at the foul line, where she shot 75 percent for the season.
“Beyond the stats, Abby is a true competitor and her tenacity, leadership and basketball skills literally turned games around for us at times this season,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. Lehmann “puts her heart into everything she does, and a coach can’t ask for much more than that.”
The other members of the Mountain League First Team are Jaycee Douglas and Paige Superneau of Fairfax, Colleen Flinn of Danville and Kamryn Boyce of Richford.
Cunningham, a four-year varsity player, averaged nearly a double-double as one of Stowe’s starting forwards. Cunningham averaged 10 points and eight rebounds a game, but seemed ready break out any night for 20 points or 20 rebounds.
“Nobody works harder under the basket. She worked tirelessly to earn every point and haul down every rebound she got,” Falcone said. “Her poise and maturity, and her determination and dedication made her a joy to coach.”
The other members of the Mountain League Second Team are Alleigh Gabaree of Hazen, Elizabeth Snider of Richford, Piper Mattsson of Northfield and Rylie Cadieux of Danville.
Coaches in the Mountain League also select one player from each team who receives the annual Pete Hartt Award. This year, Gascoyne is Stowe’s recipient, a player “who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.”
The award is named after Pete Hartt, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
“This award isn’t about statistics; it’s about all the other things that make a great teammate,” Falcone said. “Annabelle consistently had a great attitude, a willingness to do anything to help her team and a desire to improve every day.
“She was always positive and kind and leads with her heart,” Falcone said.
For the Stowe girls, the coach said, the honor is known as the Pete “All” Hartt Award.
Peoples Academy also racked up several accolades on the year.
Senior Paige Pierce was named Mountain League Player of the Year and freshman Shelby Wells was named Rookie of the Year. Jordin Jacobs of Richford was Defensive Player of the Year and Tammy Rainville of Danville was named Coach of the Year.
The Mountain League coaches also select an Honorable Mention squad; this year three PA players, Gracie Beck, Mychaela Watson and Amy Yando, made that squad. Hazen’s Natalie Geoffroy and Fairfax’s Hazel Albee were also named to the Honorable Mention squad.