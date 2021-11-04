The Stowe Youth Hockey U10 tier 4 team had a great game against the Burlington team to open its 2021-2022 season, winning 7-2. This team is showing great teamwork with awesome passing and sportsmanship.
Goalie Kane Hatch had many amazing saves, including a few when the puck bounced around awkwardly in front of him. Scoring was led by Phoenix Reilly who had three goals and two assists, followed by Marit Teubert with two goals, and Tucker Boes and Finley Perpall both with one goal each.
Dean Roy played defense and scrambled for the puck, making great passes to his teammates. Matthew Stutz had a few good shots on net. Maddox Robbins and Summit Davidson set up great opportunities for teammates to shoot on the Burlington net.
— Chessie Roy
