The Stowe Nordic Youth Program is gearing up for winter.
The program is for beginning and developing Nordic skiers, Kindergarten through 8th grade. There are still a few openings for the Thursday session, but the group will have a cap of 40 participants, so sign up early.
Stowe Nordic meets at Trapp Family Lodge Outdoor Center on Tuesdays and Thursday from 3:30-4:45 p.m., Dec. 17 to March 17.
The primary goal is to introduce Nordic skiing to beginners, advance the skills and technique of developing skiers, and most importantly to grow the enjoyment and love of Nordic skiing as a lifetime sport.
Consistent weekly parent volunteers are also needed to work with the same group of skiers. Parents of the newest and youngest skiers (5 or under) are also asked to attend practices.
An early season parent volunteer training will be provided by Kait Miller, the New England Nordic Ski Association youth program coordinator, and also a Stowe youth program alum.
Cost is $100 per child (which includes participants' trail passes) with season equipment rentals available for $25.
For more details about the program, COVID-19 policies and sign-up, go to: stowenordic.org/youth-winter-ski-program-2020-21.
