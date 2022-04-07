Stowe Nordic competes at world masters championships

Trina Hosmer of Stowe won four gold medals in her age class — 10K free, 5K classic, 15K free and relay — at the recent Masters World Cross Country Ski Championships.
Also representing Stowe Nordic were Dave Hosmer, Sue Emmons and Jean Kissner.
Emmons and Kissner placed well in their age groups and Dave Hosmer was among the finishers.
Individual competition medals were awarded within 5-year age groups for both classic and skating disciplines for each distance. Each evening included an Olympic-style awards ceremony for that day’s races, featuring a shortened version of the winner’s national anthem.
The championships come to North America every five years and alternates between the U.S. and Canada. After being canceled for three years, the event was held March 5-10 in Canmore, Alberta, at the same venue as the 1988 Winter Olympics.
In spite of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, Stowe Nordic has had a busy and productive winter, with a group of 40 skiers meeting regularly on Monday afternoons at Trapp Family Lodge. Stowe Nordic also held its usual Wednesday afternoon sessions for women.
The purpose of the Monday group is to improve cross country skiing technique with instructors Trina Hosmer, Carol Van Dyke, Leigh Mallory and Robyn Andersen.
More at stowenordic.org.
