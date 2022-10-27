The Stowe boys’ and girls’ middle school teams won the NVAC Mountain Division Championships on Oct. 22 at St. Johnsbury Academy.
The girls started the day by placing 10 runners in the top 20, which led to a 31-point victory over the second-place team.
Leila Griffith was Stowe’s top runner, finishing in 2nd place. She was followed by Sedona Kaplan (3rd), Sierra Putnam (5th), India Fruend (6th), Gigi Graves (8th), Ella Jensen (9th), Bella Annello (12th), Lydia Durand (13th), Mia Bryan (15th), Olive Annello (20), Nina Lemelson (29th), Caylee Marson (28th), Sofia Lemelson (29th), Patricia Stabach (46th) and Kara Sneed (56th).
Then the middle school boys’ also ran away with a first-place championship title over the other five competing schools. Luke Slesar led the Raiders with a 4th place finish. He was followed by Nico DeLena (5th), Paul Slesar (10th), Cole Shinners (12th), Hayden MacDonald (15th), Micah McDonald (17th), Daniel Donza (19th), Tomas Hynes (20th), Pearson Mann (22nd), Cooper Greene (23rd), Josh Peterman (27th), Will Frame (29th), Rex Wise (34th), Liam Pastella (35th), Charlie Zimmerman (42nd), Jaxson Ruane (48th), Paddy Heraty (49th), Cameron Bradley (52nd), Dean Roy (63rd), JP Rozendaal (73rd), Brandon Flanders (80th), and Solomon Berlin (85th).
Both middle school teams will take their top 10 runners to the Vermont Middle School State Meet on Sunday, Oct. 30, in St. Albans.
In the varsity high school race, sophomore Lydia Matson finished in 3rd place with a personal record of 21:44. She was followed by Hattie Mitchell (5th), Abrie Howe (40th), Piper Flaherty (56th), Naomi Farley (60th), Ava Beal (62nd), and Hannah Crawley (64th).
The girls’ team was the first Division III school, finishing just behind Lamoille Union High School.
In the boys’ varsity race, sophomore Enzo DeLena with a 19:08 for 20th place, just three seconds ahead of his teammate, Samson Berlin with 19:11. They were followed by Ethan Choularton (29th), Kenan Griffith (33rd), Joshua Kelley (38th), Matthew Doehla (39th) and Calvin James (51st).
The team finished in sixth place, among all three divisions. They were only six points behind their DIII rival Craftsbury Academy, which placed fifth. Stowe high School also had three runners in the JV boys race. Zach Peterman came in 14th, followed by Ethan Pastella (22nd) and Heath Colbert-Lourie (29th).
On Saturday, Oct. 29, both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams will compete for a DIII title at the Vermont State Cross Country Meet held each year in Thetford.
