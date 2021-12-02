Stowe Masters swimmers brought home a dozen first place finishes from the 12th Leaf Peepers Masters Meet at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction Nov. 20.
90 swimmers from Vermont and surrounding states in New England attended the meet, including seven swimmers from Stowe. Stowe Swimmers recorded top placings and many personal bests (by age group):
Scott Griffith, 50-54 - First: 100-meter freestyle, 1:29.41; 200-meter freestyle, 3:21.53; 400-meter freestyle, 6:54.30. Second: 100-meter breaststroke, 1:53.68.
Tricia Kules, 70-74 - Second: 50-meter freestyle, 51.01; 100-meter individual medley, 2:13.59. Third: 50-meter backstroke, 1:00.78.
Mary Val Palumbo, 65-69 - First: 50-meter freestyle, 46.85; 100-meter freestyle, 1:42.57. Fourth: 50-meter breaststroke, 1:03.29.
John Mahoney, 65-69 - Second: 100-meter freestyle, 1:42.33; 100-meter individual medley, 1:54.79. Second: 50-meter butterfly, 50.18. Fourth: 50-meter freestyle, 42.14.
Patricia Rickart, 65-69 - First: 200-meter freestyle, 3:27.36. Second: 400-meter freestyle, 6:58.39.
Paula Yankauskas, 65-69 - First: 50-meter backstroke, 55.92; 400-meter individual medley, 8:49.10. Second: 200-meter breaststroke, 4:36.07. Third: 400-meter freestyle, 7:40.05.
Charlotte Brynn, 55-59 - First: 100-meter freestyle, 1:17.06; 200-meter freestyle, 2:41.06; 400-meter freestyle, 5:37.43.
Non-members are welcome at The Swimming Hole in Stowe.
The next scheduled swim meet is the New England Short Course Meters Championships at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Dec. 10-12.
