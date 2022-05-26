The Stowe Majors Little League baseball team is still a perfect 7-0 on the season after a convincing 20-4 victory over Craftsbury Saturday, May 21.
Even with the big bats of Seeley Cota and Blaine Gillespie missing from the lineup, Stowe didn’t miss a beat, pounding 20 hits in only five innings. Stephen Barnes led the way for Stowe, going 4-4 and driving in five runs.
Jackson Stram, Jack Bruno, Hugo Vanovac, Max Lund and Jack Boes also did their part at the plate with multiple hits. Landon Kneale chipped in with three runs scored and two walks in the lead-off spot. Gunnar Mink added a key hit with runners on base, followed by heads up outfield play by Josh Peterman and an inning-stopping catch in centerfield by Henry King late in the game.
Stowe’s pitching depth once again proved key this season as Stram, Barnes and Bruno limited Craftsbury to only eight hits on the day. Stowe has outscored its opponents 88-16 this season and looks to continue this trend as the team faces Morrisville, Hyde Park and Cambridge to finish out the regular season.
— Andrew Kneale
