Stowe 4, Mad River 1
Mad River was expected to be a closely contested match up and the game did not disappoint on May 30.
Both squads were scoreless going into the third inning when key walks from Gunnar Mink and Josh Peterman led to an RBI double by Stephen Barnes to put Stowe up by a run. Stowe continued to stay hot at the plate and on the bases as timely hits by Blaine Gillespie, Jackson Stram and a perfect bunt by Jack Bruno increased the lead to three.
That was all the offense Stowe would need as the defense stepped up to end Mad River’s threats, which included a diving catch from Hugo Vanovac in centerfield to prevent a run from scoring and a slick backhand stab from Landon Kneale to end the game.
Seeley Cota pitched the game of the season as he went five innings, allowing only two hits and one walk and fanning 10.
Stowe 10, Morrisville Gold 4
Later in the week, Stowe faced a gritty Morrisville Gold team that was eager to avenge an early season loss. Stowe jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a walk by Kneale that eventually led to a run on two wild pitches and a stolen base.
Both teams traded hits and walks for the next few innings with no results despite the efforts from both clubs. The Stowe bats finally came alive in the fifth inning starting with a stand-up triple from Max Lund that scored the speedy Jack Boes.
Henry King continued the rally with a single, scoring Lund and then Kneale joined the hit party with a single of his own increasing the lead by five. Cota’s run-scoring double and a handful of walks allowed Stowe to increase its lead to seven going into the 6th.
Pitchers Stram and Bruno shut the door on a 6th inning rally from Morrisville as they combined to strike out nine and allow seven hits to end a comeback attempt from the home team.
Stowe looks to continue its winning ways as its take on teams from around the state in the Steve Cunningham Baseball Tournament on Saturday, June 4, in Stowe.
Majors, minors face off in baseball tournament
The 5th annual Steve Cunningham Invitational Baseball Tournament will be held Saturday, June 4, in Stowe.
Eight teams will compete in two divisions, Majors and Minors. The age range is 8 to 12.
Opening ceremonies are at 9:45 a.m. where a local middle schooler will sing the National Anthem and Bruce Godin will throw out the first pitch.
The tournament is one of Lamoille County’s biggest youth baseball events. Teams from Browns River, Craftsbury, Fairfield and Morristown will compete against teams from Stowe and each other for the title. Games start at 10 a.m. and run to 6 p.m. at the Stowe Elementary School fields — a great day of youth baseball in Stowe.
