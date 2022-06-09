The girls U13 Stowe Youth Lacrosse team capped its season 6-2-2.
The team is made up of 28 fifth and sixth graders and coached by Mike Rapoport, Katie Marvin, team manager Kelly Shaw and assistant coaches, Grayson Glazier, Brooke Hailey and Gillian Grimes.
The team is best characterized by its depth, speed and passing ability. The girls also showed incredible class and integrity on the field, often volunteering to play for other short-fielded teams just so the games could be held.
The season was made possible through the support of Stowe Youth Lacrosse, and the town, coaches, managers and parents.
More at stowelacrosse.com.
— Michael Rapoport
