A senior on the Stowe girls’ basketball team, called the “heart of the team” by her coach, has been honored by her and others around the league.
Jordyn Jackson, the squad’s captain, was named both the Pete Hartt Award recipient and an honorable-mention member of the Green Mountain League team.
The Pete Hartt Award honors a player “who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.” The award is named for Pete Hartt, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
Teammate Parker Reeves was also an honorable mention pick for the all-league team.
“This was an especially tough final year for a player with the love of the game and passion to play (and win) like Jordyn,” coach Marcy Falcone said. “But she led this team through this rollercoaster ride of a season, and watching her grow as a leader was a highlight.
“Jordyn possesses the natural ability to block shots, move to the open space, and get where she needs to be for the rebound (she had 18 rebounds in our game vs. Danville this season). Watching Jordyn’s confidence grow this season was the final part falling into place, and I only wish we had a full schedule to continue to watch her progress and continue to grow as a player and leader.”
About Reeves, Falcone said, “Parker is fun to watch, as she is always playing hard, having fun, and even as a ‘big,’ making plays happen for her team. She has a high game IQ, an instinct to get to the hoop, and can always find the open player. Parker scored double digits in most of our games this season, but as impactful, she made her team better with her unselfish style of play.”
