Field hockey
Stowe 6, North Country 0
Oct. 19
Stowe went on the road and thumped host North Country to close out the regular season.
Abbie Rice and Natalie Doehla each scored twice to lead the Stowe attack, Rice twice in the first quarter and Doehla twice in the second.
Stella Frame and Skyler Graves each scored once in the third to put the game away.
Maisie Schnee assisted on one of Rice’s goals, Reagan Smith had an assist on Doehla’s second score and Doehla set up Graves for her third-quarter score. Stowe goalies Vida Luckett and Abby Casavant split playing time, with Luckkett making one save in the third quarter.
Stowe finished the regular season with a record of 6-1, good for second in Division 3. The Raiders only loss was a tight 1-0 affair to Division-2 squad St. Johnsbury.
The D-3 playoffs were set to begin on Wednesday, but the No. 2 Raiders received a first-round bye and are scheduled to host No. 7 Fair Haven in the D-3 quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.
Stowe 4, Harwood 1
Oct. 14
Stella Frame scored twice and Abbie Rice and Skyler Graves each added single scores as Stowe upended rival Harwood. Charlotte Cook scored for Harwood and Highlanders goalie Kaylee Cameron, under fire all day, stopped 16 shots.
Girls’ soccer
Peoples Academy 1, Stowe 0 (OT)
Oct. 19
Peoples Academy’s Anna Isselhardt scored the game’s only goal in the first overtime to lead the Wolves to the road win over the rival Raiders.
Weslie Carlson assisted on Isselhardt’s score eight minutes into the first overtime and Josie Simone made eight saves for Peoples in her return to the net after time away with an injury.
“She played great,” coach Tyler Post said about Simone, adding that he thought she saved at least two goals during regulation.
Stowe goalie Anika Wagner stopped four shots. The game was a close, back-and-forth affair, but Post thought the Raiders were the more aggressive team during regulation.
“I would say we carried more of the play, we had a lot of shots, but we didn’t finish and they did,” Post said. “We had our chances, it’s just for whatever reason we haven’t found that scoring touch this year.”
Peoples improved to 1-6 after the contest and was 13th in Division 3. Stowe dropped to 2-5 with the loss and was in 12th in the division.
The Raiders were scheduled to close out the regular season at Harwood, one of the top teams in Division 2, on Wednesday after press time.
The Division 3 playoffs begin next week.
Stowe 2, Lake Region 1 (OT)
Oct. 16
Stowe’s Lucia Lovell scored twice to lead the Raiders to the comeback win over host Lake Region.
Lake Region got on the board first, scoring three minutes into the game to take the one-goal lead. The score stayed 1-0 until midway through the second half, when Lovell scored on an assist from Kailey Hulse. The two squads battled through the rest of regulation and the first overtime before Lovell netted the game winner two minutes into the second overtime on an assist from Sarah Hailey.
Thetford 2, Stowe 0
Oct. 14
Thetford scored twice to get the win at Stowe’s expense.
Stowe goalie Anika Wagner stopped four shots.
Boys’ soccer
Stowe 3, Harwood 2
Oct. 20
Stowe 1, Lake Region 0
Oct. 17
Evan Reichelt scored the first goal of his varsity career just over a minute into the game to help Stowe outlast host Lake Region.
TJ Guffey had the assist on Reichelt’s score, and Isaiah Shaefer-Geiger made five saves in goal to preserve the shutout.
Reichelt got the start at the last minute, and the decision by Raiders coach Shane Bufano paid dividends almost immediately as he scored 90 seconds into the game.
“He seized the moment he was given,” Bufano said, adding that Reichelt has been working extremely hard in practice recently.
“He earned his keep, it was a phenomenal job,” Bufano said.
Lake Region’s Shane Stevens made six saves.
Stowe improved to 6-1 with the win and was in third, just behind second-ranked Harwood, also 6-1, for second place in Division 2 headed into the showdown between the Raiders and Highlanders. Their scheduled Oct. 20 matchup is the final regular-season game for Stowe and serves as a Capital League championship game, as both squads are 6-0 in league play.
Win or lose that game, Stowe, the defending D-2 state champ, will begin its title defense and quest for a ninth-straight state title when the playoffs begin next week.
Stowe 3, Thetford 0
Oct. 15
Stowe bounced back from its first loss since 2018 with a shutout win over visiting Thetford.
The game started slow, with neither team able to generate much offensively before halftime.
“There was a little bit of a hangover, in terms of the first half, from the Vergennes loss,” Stowe coach Shane Bufano said. “We came out flat and uninspired.”
So, he challenged his team at the half, setting a list of goals that included winning all 50/50 balls and taking a certain number of shots while not allowing Thetford any.
That challenge paid off, as the Raiders came out on fire after the half.
“We were all over them,” Bufano said.
TJ Guffey scored for Stowe ten minutes after recess to get the Raiders on the board and Adrian Bryan tallied to make it 2-0 Stowe soon after. All told, Stowe outshot Thetford 21-1 in the second half.
