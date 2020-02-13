Alpine
Stowe wins at Mad River Glen
Feb. 10
Stowe High’s boys and girls teamed up to finish first at a dual slalom event hosted by Harwood at Mad River Glen, and Stowe’s Juliette Hoder and Rai Bleda-Vilalta won the shootout event after the team event.
Bleda-Vilalta won the boys shootout, South Burlington’s Cam Chiari was second and Stowe’s Ben Alekson was third.
Hoder won the girls shootout, independent skier Danielle Casavant was second and Stowe’s Lucia Lovell was third.
Harwood’s Gretchen Kogut won the girls race in the team event with a time of 1:06.16. South Burlington’s Chiari had the fastest time of any boy in the team event with a 1:02.14.
Here’s a look at how Stowe’s skiers finished individually in the team event; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Boys
3. Anthony Marron, 1:03.86
4. Charlie Alekson, 1:03.96
5. Rai Bleda-Vilalta, 1:04.14
7. Ben Alekson, 1:04.61
12. Finn Murphy, 1:09.13
16. Matt Fortenberry, 1:10.41
27. Charlie Kimmich, 1:20.68
Girls
2. Juliette Hoder, 1:06.30
3. Orly Bryan, 1:08.60
4. Shea Lyden, 1:08.78
7. Lucia Lovell, 1:09.57
14. Olivia Carey, 1:12.09
20. Bella Braverman, 1:15.43
21. Malinn Sigler, 1:15.99
24. Cate Gianni, 1:16.83
27. Olivia Gianni, 1:19.75
30. Eleanor Zimmerman, 1:21.45
Girls basketball
Fairfax 46, Stowe 35
Feb. 11
Jordyn Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Stowe, but that wasn’t quite enough, as the Raiders fell at home to BFA Fairfax.
“Early foul trouble for a few of our starters set us back a bit, but overall it was a great team effort,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said.
Jaycee Douglas and Paige Superneau led Fairfax with 15 points apiece.
Stowe mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, but “our shots weren’t falling when they needed to,” Falcone said. Abby Lehmann chipped in with nine for Stowe.
Fairfax improved to 8-6 and was in ninth place in Division 3. Stowe dropped to 5-7 and was 12th in the division.
Stowe 39, Northfield 24
Feb. 5
Stowe’s Abby Lehmann and Rachel Cunningham teamed up to outscore host Northfield on their own, snapping a four-game losing skid for Stowe.
Lehmann and Cunningham scored 13 points apiece to lead the Stowe offense; Cunningham notched a double-double, as both she and Jordyn Jackson pulled down 11 rebounds. Their efforts on the glass were part of a strong day for Stowe in the paint.
“Great defensive team effort by Stowe to control both of Northfield’s post players,” coach Marcy Falcone said. “Offensively, we kept our turnovers low and moved the ball, which opened up shots against the zone” defense Northfield was playing.
Piper Mattsson led Northfield with 10 points.
Boys basketball
Stowe 73, Craftsbury 39
Feb. 10
Jordan Goodwin led Stowe with 15 points in his first varsity start and the Raiders beat Craftsbury in the consolation game of the annual Stephen Willey Tournament.
Cole Sautter, also making his first varsity start, had nine points for Stowe and senior Max McKenna had 12.
Tegan Demeritt and Logan Lanphere led Craftsbury with eight points apiece.
Stowe, 8-8, is currently eighth in Division 3 with just over a week left to play in the regular season.
Craftsbury dropped to 2-11.
Twinfield 53, Stowe 49
Feb. 8
Twinfield broke open a close game by outscoring Stowe 12-8 in the fourth quarter in the opening round of the annual Stephen Willey Tournament in Craftsbury.
The score was tied 22-22 at the half and still tied 41-41 after three quarters.
Rashawn Russell led Stowe with 15 points, Dawson Jackson had 10 and Alex Reichelt had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Twinfield’s Gavin Fowler led all scorers with 25 points. Twinfield, 11-4, went on to win the tournament, defeating Websterville two days later.
Hazen 57, Stowe 47
Feb. 5
Down one at the half, Hazen slowly pulled away in a road win over Stowe. “They just beat us in the second half,” Stowe coach John Decker said.
Hazen star Isaiah Baker led all scorers with 27 points. Stowe was led by Rashawn Russell with 13 points and his brother Rashane Russell had nine points.
Boys hockey
BFA St. Albans 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 4
Feb. 8
BFA St. Albans outlasted Peoples Academy-Stowe in a barnburner to get the road win.
Adrian Bryan led the PA-Stowe offense with two goals, Alex Tilgner had a goal and two assists and Henry Paumgarten had a goal and an assist. Eames Eiden and Atticus Eiden each had two assists and goalie Ethan Brown made 30 saves.
Nathan Benoit led the St. Albans offense with two goals and Sean Beauregard, Owen Bonnette and Ceden Hart had single scores. Goalie Dan Ellis stopped 23 shots.
BFA St. Albans improved to 12-3, second in Division 1. PA-Stowe dropped to 9-6, fourth in D-1.
Peoples Academy-Stowe 3, Champlain Valley Union 1
Feb. 5
Henry Paumgarten scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead PA-Stowe to a road win at Champlain Valley Union.
Alex Tilgner assisted on every goal for PA-Stowe and Atticus Eiden had two assists for the Raiders.
Owen Pierce scored for Champlain Valley Union on assists by Ryan Canty and Devon Fay.
Girls hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 3, Hartford 2
Feb. 8
Peoples Academy-Stowe eked out a victory at Hartford for the Raiders’ third win this season.
After starting 0-8, PA-Stowe has gone 3-3 in its past six games and is now 3-11. Hartford is 0-14.
Middlebury 3, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 5
Middlebury outlasted host PA-Stowe to improve to 10-5-1.
The loss was PA-Stowe’s sixth by a single goal this season.
Nordic
Lackey second at U-32 Invitational
Feb. 8
Stowe’s John Lackey finished second at the annual U-32 Invitational, and his teammate Andrea Jackman was 26th in the girls race.
They were the only Stowe competitors in the varsity races.
Lackey skied a 15:06.40 to finish 17 seconds ahead of third-place Gus Lunde of Champlain Valley Union. U-32’s Waylon Kurts won the boys race, beating Lackey by nearly 20 seconds with a time of 14:46.69.
Other local boys to ski well included Harwood’s Carlton Cummiskey, seventh in 15:33.39, and Lamoille’s Elias Gillen, 10th in 15:53.89.
Jackman skied a 20:22.76 to finish 26th. She just missed on a top-25 finish, losing a race to the finish line with U-32’s Lucy Krokenberger, who was 25th in 20:22.70. Harwood’s Ava Thurston won the girls race by nearly three minutes with a time of 15:05.25.