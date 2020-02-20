Girls hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 8, Brattleboro 3
Feb. 15
Skyler Graves’ hat trick helped power PA-Stowe to the home win over Brattleboro on “Pack the Jack” night.
Wearing pink uniforms on breast cancer awareness night, the Raiders used the event as a fundraiser for that cause.
“Skyler Graves had a phenomenal game, played incredible defense and had a hat trick,” said Raiders assistant coach Karl Lipsky.
Abbie Rice had two goals and Natalee Chauvin, Isabel Donza and Lexi James all had single scores.
Raiders goalie Ashley McHugh stopped 16 shots.
Now 5-11, PA-Stowe has won five of its last eight games after starting the season 0-8.
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, South Burlington 1
Feb. 12
South Burlington scored first, but host PA-Stowe responded with the next four goals to get the win.
Lilly Keller led the way for PA-Stowe with a pair of goals, Abbie Rice and Lexi James had single scores and Ashley McHugh made eight saves in goal.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 6, Middlebury 5
Feb. 14
Three players scored two goals apiece to lead PA-Stowe to a high-scoring road win over host Middlebury.
The two squads split their regular season series, with each winning on the other’s home ice.
Atticus Eiden, Eames Eiden and Alex Tilgner scored the goals for PA-Stowe. Henry Paumgarten piled up five assists, Atticus Eiden had three and Tilgner had two.
Ryan Nadeau led the Middlebury offense with a hat trick and an assist, Devon Kearns and Tucker Stearns also scored and assisted on another goal and Hale Hescock had two assists.
PA-Stowe’s Ethan Brown made 22 saves; Middlebury’s Zeke Hooper had 11 saves.
PA-Stowe improved to 11-6, Middlebury dropped to 9-8. PA-Stowe was in fourth in Division 1 at press time, just ahead of Spaulding and Middlebury. Wins in two of PA-Stowe’s final three games should lock the Raiders into the top four for the upcoming D-1 playoffs.
PA-Stowe 5, Colchester 3
Feb. 12
PA-Stowe went on the road and beat Colchester to bounce back from a tight loss to BFA St. Albans the game before.
Boys basketball
Stowe 71, BFA Fairfax 55
Feb. 14
Stowe’s offense was firing on all cylinders as the Raiders outgunned BFA Fairfax for the home win.
The two squads split their season series, with each winning on its home floor.
Stowe improved to 10-8. Ranked No. 6 in Division 3, the Raiders have a chance to climb all the way up into the top four in the division with wins in their final two games of the regular season. The Raiders were scheduled to host rival Peoples Academy on Wednesday, after press time, and close out the season at Winooski on Friday.
BFA Fairfax dropped to 9-9, 10th in D-3. Fairfax, Stowe and Peoples and a few other teams are all battling for playoff positioning in the final week of the regular season. The D-3 playoffs begin next week.
Stowe 52, Richford 33
Feb. 12
Stowe ran over Richford on the road to split the season series with the home team.
Both Richford and Stowe won on the others’ home court.
Richford dropped to 4-14.
Girls basketball
Stowe at Hartford
Feb. 18
Postponed.
Peoples Academy 57, Stowe 44
Feb. 17
Peoples Academy got 22 points from freshman Shelby Wells to overcome a strong night from Stowe senior Rachel Cunningham and complete the season sweep of the Raiders.
Cunningham, a four-year player for Stowe, finished with 27 points for the Raiders in her final game against the Wolves.
Josie Simone added nine points for Peoples and Paige Pierce had seven points and seven rebounds. Abby Lehmann had eight for Stowe and Jordyn Jackson had seven.
“We played a much better game than we did in our first meet up, and I’m really pleased with the girl’s effort this time and how they have been playing lately,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. “We played our game, did a better job on the boards, kept turnovers low, and they didn’t back down.”
Stowe dropped to 5-9; ranked 12th in Division 3, the Raiders appear to have clinched a playoff spot but likely need to win the majority of their remaining games to climb into the top eight in the division and secure a home playoff game.
Richford 65, Stowe 46
Feb. 13
Richford’s Kamryn Boyce poured in 29 points to lead her team to the home win over Stowe.
“We kept our turnovers low, and when we ran our offense we got good shots that just weren’t falling,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. “Richford outshot us, and did a better job on the boards.”
Elizabeth Snider chipped in with 19 points for Richford.
Stowe was led by Abby Lehmann, who went 11-for-14 from the foul line and finished with 23 points. Rachel Cunningham added 14 points for the Raiders.
Alpine
Stowe’s Bryan, Marron 10th at Cochran’s
Feb. 17
Stowe skiers Orly Bryan and Anthony Marron both skied to 10th-place finishes at the Cougar Cup, a two-run slalom race at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Marron was 10th in the boys race in 1:42.98.
Bryan was 10th in the girls race with a time of 1:54.09 and her teammate Lucia Lovell was just behind her in 11th in 1:54.8.
Mount Mansfield’s Brody Chipman won the boys race in 1:37.9 and Rice’s Deena Jacunski won the girls race in 1:42.49.
Here’s a look at how Stowe’s top skiers did individually; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Boys
10. Anthony Marron, 1:42.98
14. Charlie Alekson, 1:46.27
19. Ben Alekson, 1:47.51
33. JP Marhefka, 1:57.48
Girls
10. Orly Bryan, 1:54.09
11. Lucia Lovell, 1:54.8
20. Eleanor Zimmerman, 1:59.05
21. Shea Lyden, 1:59.08
35. Olivia Carey, 2:08.76
40. Bella Braverman, 2:14.49
42. Kate Kauffman, 2:17.6
46. Cate Gianni, 2:20.13