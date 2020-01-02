Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 6, Brookline, Mass., 2
Dec. 28
A balanced offense helped Peoples Academy-Stowe beat its second out-of-state opponent in as many days, as the Raiders thumped Brookline, Mass., to win the Middlebury Tournament.
The win gave PA-Stowe its second straight title at the annual event, known as the Brush Holiday Classic D-1 Tournament.
Six players scored for the Raiders; Atticus Eiden had a goal and two assists and Alex Tilgner and Henry Paumgarten each had a goal and an assist. Oli Paumgarten, Eames Eiden and Rowan Keller also scored. Adrian Bryan had an assist and Ethan Brown made 26 saves in goal.
Grayson Badger had a goal and an assist for Brookline, Colin Finnegan also scored and Jasper Reed and Rohan Gervais had assists.
PA-Stowe improved to 3-2.
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, Lake Placid 1
Dec. 27
Four players scored as PA-Stowe snapped a two-game skid with a win over Lake Placid in the opening round of the Middlebury Tournament.
Atticus Eiden and Alex Tilgner each had a goal and an assist, with Tilgner setting up Eiden for an empty-net goal at the end of the game to slam the door after Lake Placid pulled goalie Brayden Munn. Henry Paumgarten and Landon Dubie also scored, Adrian Bryan, Rowan Keller and Oli Paumgarten had assists and goalie Ethan Brown made 33 saves.
Dylan Amell scored for Lake Placid and Munn made 23 saves.
Girls hockey
North Country-Lyndon 6, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Dec. 28
North Country-Lyndon scored three third-period goals to beat Peoples Academy-Stowe for the second time this season.
Peoples Academy-Stowe took one-goal leads on three separate occasions, but North Country-Lyndon rallied to tie it each time, then blew the game open in the third.
Eighth-graders Isabel Donza and Kate Tilgner scored two of PA-Stowe’s goals. Abbie Rice scored PA-Stowe’s other goal on a power play and Ashley McHugh stopped seven shots in goal.
North Country-Lyndon’s Reese Petit had a hat trick and Julia Ballinger, Clara Andre and Elizabeth Duranleau had single scores.
North Country-Lyndon is now 3-2, PA-Stowe 0-4.
Boys basketball
Stowe at Danville
Dec. 30
Postponed.
Stowe 54, Winooski 43
Dec. 27
The Raiders fended off visiting Winooski to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Max McKenna and Rashane Russell scored 14 points apiece to lead the Stowe offense.
Russell pulled down 11 rebounds to notch a double-double as part of a strong night on the boards for Stowe. Daniel Lyden had six rebounds, four points and two blocks, Luke Farley had six rebounds, five points and took two charges and Alex Reichelt had seven rebounds and four steals.
“We played sloppy in the first quarter but came out strong in the second and third,” Stowe coach John Decker said.
Girls basketball
Stowe 32, Twinfield 27
Dec. 28
Stowe outlasted visiting Twinfield in a rough-and-tumble game to get the win and improve to 2-1.
“It was a rough game, with LOTS of fouls,” that kept Stowe out of its offense, Raiders coach Marcy Falcone wrote in an email.
“Our defense kept us in the game and we toughed it out for the win,” she wrote.
Point guard Abby Lehmann led Stowe with 10 points, Rachel Cunningham had seven points and 12 rebounds and Jordyn Jackson had six blocks.
Kaitlin Andress had seven points and Delaney Fowler had six for Twinfield, which dropped to 1-3.