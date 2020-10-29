Field hockey
No. 2 Stowe 5, No. 7 Fair Haven 0
Oct. 23
Reagan Smith scored twice to help No. 2 Stowe notch the win over No. 7 Fair Haven in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
Up 3-0 after the first quarter, Stowe tacked on two more goals in the second to put the game away.
Natalie Doehla added a goal and an assist for the Raiders and Chloe Hazard and Stella Frame also scored; Frame also saved a sure goal for Fair Haven on defense, preserving the shutout.
Goalies Vita Luckette and Abbey Casavant split time in net for Stowe; Luckette made four saves in her two quarters of work while Casavant made one in her half between the pipes.
Fair Haven’s Laurel Boutwell made seven saves in the losing effort.
“Our team had to work really hard to keep up and play at the intensity level that Fair Haven played at,” Stowe coach Justina Wentworth-Reichelt said, adding that the score didn’t reflect how physical and well Fair Haven played.
“They did a really nice job in the third and fourth quarter, keeping us from scoring,” Wentworth-Reichelt said.
Stowe improved to 7-1 with the win.
Boys’ soccer
Stowe 3, BFA St. Albans 0
Oct. 22
Jono Nissenbaum scored twice and assisted on Stowe’s other goal to lead the Raiders to the road win over Division-1 foe St. Albans.
Adrian Bryan scored the other goal for Stowe and assisted on one of Nissenbaum’s scores. Evan Reichelt had the assist on the other Raider score and Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger stopped eight shots to preserve the shutout win.
St. Albans’ Evan Fisher made one save in the loss.
Stowe improved to 8-1 with the win; the Raiders were in second in Division 2 after the victory and earned the No. 2 seed in the D-2 playoffs.
Stowe 3, Harwood 2
Oct. 20
Host Stowe outlasted Harwood in a matchup of two of the top teams in Division 2.
The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie after the first half; TJ Guffey scored on an assist from Henry Riley for Stowe early in the game and Harwood’s Hayden Adams scored later in the half.
Stowe’s Adrien Bryan broke the tie after halftime, scoring on a free kick to put the Raiders on top. Jono and Ben Nissenbaum set up Wiley Barnett later in the second half for Stowe’s third goal.
Adams set up Sawyer Simmons, who scored a header to make it 3-2, later in the second but Stowe withstood Harwood’s push for a game-tying goal late to get the win.
Stowe goalie Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger stopped nine shots, including a penalty kick in the first half. Harwood goalie Jake Collier made four saves.
Harwood dropped to 7-2 with the loss and earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 playoffs.
Girls’ soccer
Harwood 5, Stowe 0
Oct. 22
Tanum Nelson scored twice to lead undefeated Harwood to the win over Stowe.
Tela Haskell, Emma Ravelin and Ashley Proteau also scored for Harwood.
Stowe goalie Anika Wagner made 12 saves in the loss.
Stowe dropped to 2-6 on the season with the loss; the Raiders were ranked tenth in Division 3 at the end of the regular season. No. 10 Stowe was scheduled to play at No. 7 Northfield/Williamstown in the opening round of the playoffs on Wednesday, after the Stowe Reporter went to press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.