Alpine
Hoder wins, Bleda-Vilalta second at Smugglers’ Notch
Jan. 22
Stowe’s Juliette Hoder was the fastest girl down the hill in a slalom at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, and her teammate Rai Bleda-Vilalta was second in the boys race.
Hoder skied a 1:03.70, more than two seconds ahead of second-place Alisha Socia, an independent skier. Champlain Valley’s Binney Patton was third in 1:06.71.
Bleda-Vilalta was one of three Stowe boys in the top 10; Anthony Marron and Ben Alekson were the others. Bleda-Vilalta skied a 59.72 to finish just behind winner Tommy Zschau of St. Johnsbury, who had a 59.54. South Burlington’s Rex Jewell was one-hundredth of a second behind Bleda-Vilalta, finishing third in 59.73.
Here’s a look at how Stowe’s skiers did at the event; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Boys
2. Rai Bleda-Vilalta, 59.72
6. Anthony Marron, 1:02.59
7. Ben Alekson, 1:03.07
21. JP Marhefka, 1:08.21
23. Matt Fortenberry, 1:10.31
29. Lincoln Sinclair, 1:14.76
32. Charlie Alekson, 1:15.96
36. Liam Wheelwright, 1:19.47
39. Charlie Kimmich, 1:27.17
Girls
1. Juliette Hoder, 1:03.70
11. Lucia Lovell, 1:08.89
12. Orly Bryan, 1:09.01
13. Abrie Howe, 1:09.84
14. Eleanor Zimmerman, 1:10.03
16. Shea Lyden, 1:10.55
24. Isabell Mitchell, 1:16.58
26. Olivia Carey, 1:17.41
27. Bella Braverman, 1:17.48
28. Sara Evans, 1:18.29
Girls hockey
Rutland 4, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Jan. 27
Elise Lidstone scored twice for Rutland as it outlasted visiting PA-Stowe.
Alexis Patterson added a goal and two assists for Rutland, Taylor Surething had the other score and Alyssa Kenney had two assists.
Abbie Rice led the PA-Stowe offense with two goals and Isabel Donza assisted on each of the Raiders’ scores.
PA-Stowe is now 1-9; Rutland is 6-5.
PA-Stowe at Missisquoi
Jan. 25
No details were available.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe at Rutland
Jan. 25
Postponed to Monday, Feb. 3.
PA-Stowe 7, South Burlington 2
Jan. 22
PA-Stowe’s Atticus Eiden scored a hat trick and assisted on another goal in a home win over South Burlington.
Adrian Bryan, Hayden Tibbits, Alex Tilgner and Landon Dubie had PA-Stowe’s other scores. Dubie, Tilgner, Cam Anderson, Charlie Davidow, Oli Paumgarten, Henry Paumgarten and Woody Reichelt all had assists.
Ray Thibeault had a goal and an assist for South Burlington, Zach Erickson had the other score and Logan Riddle made 28 saves.
PA-Stowe goalie Ethan Brown made 20 saves.
PA-Stowe is now 6-4, South Burlington 1-10-1.
Boys basketball
Stowe 58, Danville 40
Jan. 27
Stowe, playing on the road, scored 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter to seal its second win over Danville in four days.
The Raiders held Danville to eight points in each of the second and third quarters before opening up their offense and pulling away in the fourth.
Max McKenna led Stowe with 16 points and five rebounds, Rashane Russell and Alex Reichelt each had 10 points and Luke Farley had seven points and eight rebounds.
“It was a great team effort. These last two wins have been big team wins,” Stowe coach John Decker said.
Jacob Basemann led Danville with 11 points.
Stowe is now 6-5, Danville 7-4.
Stowe 52, Danville 40
Jan. 24
Stowe outscored visiting Danville by 11 in the second quarter, taking a 27-16 halftime lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The win over Danville, the defending Division 4 state champion, snapped a four-game losing streak for Stowe.
Dawson Jackson led Stowe with 16 points, eight rebounds and one block. Stowe coach John Decker credited Jackson with being the driving force behind Stowe’s first win in five games.
“He played absolutely incredible,” Decker said. “He gave us a spark off the bench we really needed. He hit a couple of big 3s, had some great rebounds and played good defense.”
Max McKenna added 13 points for Stowe; Danville’s Dillon Brigham led all scorers with 18.
Richford 54, Stowe 47
Jan. 22
A cold-shooting night doomed Stowe as the Raiders lost at home to Richford.
“We went 3-for-26 from beyond the (3-point) arc,” Stowe coach John Decker said. “That’s not going to get it done.”
Roshawn and Rashane Russell led the Stowe offense, each scoring eight points; Rashane also grabbed nine rebounds.
The loss was Stowe’s fourth straight.
Girls basketball
Danville 53, Stowe 30
Jan. 25
Danville’s aggressive defense shut down Stowe in the first half, as the visiting team won on the Raiders’ home court.
“They definitely put us back on our heels in the first half and it affected our defense, which usually keeps us in close games,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said.
Laci Sandvil led Danville with 16 points and Ava Marshia had 10.
Stowe was led by Abby Lehmann’s 12 points.
“It’s a long season, and we learned a lot from that game that will help us going forward,” Falcone said.
Stowe is now 4-5, Danville 7-5.
Hazen 39, Stowe 27
Jan. 23
Hazen earned a road win over Stowe by overcoming the Raiders’ tough defense.
“I was very pleased with our defensive effort, especially double-teaming the post play,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said, but the team needs “more scoring from more players to pull out games like this that are winnable.”
Stowe’s Rachel Cunningham led all scorers with 14 points and had eight rebounds, Abby Lehmann had nine points and Jordyn Jackson had 13 rebounds.
Hazen was led by Alleigh Gabaree and Macy Molleur, who had 10 points apiece.