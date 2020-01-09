Boys basketball
Stowe 54, Sharon 43
Jan. 7
Down 25-22 at the half, Stowe outscored Sharon 19-6 in the third quarter, then swapped buckets with the visitors the rest of the way.
“We got off to a slower start but came out firing in the third,” Stowe coach John Decker said.
Roshawn Russell was the top scorer for a balanced Stowe offense with 13 points. Max McKenna had 10, Rashane Russell and Luke Farley had seven points apiece, Daniel Lyden had six and Alex Reichelt had five points and five rebounds.
Stowe improved to 4-1; Sharon is 3-2.
Websterville 59, Stowe 54
Jan. 4
Stowe’s second-half comeback came up just short as host Websterville handed the Raiders their first loss of the season.
Websterville jumped out to an early lead; Stowe battled back and briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold it.
Max McKenna led Stowe with 15 points and Roshawn Russell and Luke Farley had 12 points apiece.
Stowe 59, Hartford 53
Jan. 2
The Raiders outlasted Division 2 foe Hartford at home.
Max McKenna led Stowe with 25 points and Rashane Russell and Daniel Lyden had 10 points apiece. McKenna and Russell sparked a big second half for Stowe, as they connected on three 3-pointers apiece after the break.
The Raiders got off to a slow start, but “Alex Reichelt kept us in the game in the first half,” Stowe coach John Decker said. “He dominated the offensive and defensive glass,” and finished with 10 rebounds. Russell added six rebounds, Luke Farley had seven and three other players had at least four.
Alpine skiing
Hoder wins at Smuggler’s Notch Alekson sixth
Jan. 7
Stowe’s Juliette Hoder had the fastest run on both trips down the hill to win a slalom race at Smuggler’s Notch Resort.
Hoder skied runs of 41:44 and 38:48 and a combined time of 1:19.92, well ahead of second-place Olivia Zubarik of St. Johnsbury, who finished in 1:22.47.
Skiing for the Stowe boys, Charlie Alekson finished sixth with a time of 1:20.48. St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau won the boys race in 1:14.19 and Michael Mansfield-Alessio of Colchester was second in 1:15.85.
Only two other Stowe skiers completed both their runs at the event; Orly Bryan was 15th in the girls race and Matt Fortenberry was 17th in the boys field.
Girls basketball
Stowe 31, Winooski 29
Jan. 3
Stowe won a back-and-forth defensive battle against visiting Winooski.
Abby Lehmann led Stowe with nine points, Jordyn Jackson had eight and Mackie Eagan “had a great defensive game,” according to coach Marcy Falcone, pulling down nine rebounds and recording seven steals.
Kiara Mack led Winooski with eight points.
Stowe is 3-1, Winooski 0-4.
Nordic
Lackey fifth at U-32
Jan. 4
Stowe’s John Lackey cracked the top five at a race hosted by U-32.
Lackey skied a 15:56.40 to finish fifth, 10 seconds ahead of Lamoille Union’s Jasper Henderson, who was sixth; Peoples Academy’s Eli Smith finished eighth in 16:13.08.
North Country’s Jack Young won the race in 15:05.12, U-32’s Jed Kurts was second in 15:14.36 and Mount Mansfield’s Jax Lubkowitz third in 15:16.31.
Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 8, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Jan. 7
Six players scored for host Harwood-Northfield against Peoples Academy-Stowe.
Three players led the way for Harwood-Northfield; Reese Clayton and Louisa Thomsen had two goals and one assist apiece and Rachel Fernandez scored once and assisted on four other scores. Clara Griffin and Hailey Brickey each had a goal and an assist, Olivia Kaplan also scored and Kailie French, Halle Joslin and Molly Yacovoni has single assists.
Lexi James and Isabel Masi scored for PA-Stowe, and Sage Lively had the assist on Masi’s score.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 38 shots; PA-Stowe goalie Ashley McHugh made 25 saves.
Peoples Academy-Stowe dropped to 0-6. Harwood-Northfield is 5-2.
St. Albans 12, Peoples Academy-Stowe 0
Jan. 4
Host St. Albans overpowered Peoples Academy-Stowe.
St. Albans, a Division 1 team, improved to 4-2; the team hasn’t lost to a Vermont squad yet this season, as both its losses came in an early-season tournament against out-of-state competition.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy Stowe 1, St. Albans 0
Jan. 4
Adrian Bryan scored the only goal of the game to allow Peoples Academy-Stowe to escape with a win over host St, Albans.
Landon Dubie and Cam Anderson had the assists on Bryan’s score. Goalie Ethan Brown made the lead stand up with 32 saves in the shutout victory.
St. Albans goalie Dan Ellis made 22 saves.
St. Albans, a perennial power in Division 1, dropped to 4-2. Playing in big-school D-1 again this season, PA-Stowe is also 4-2.