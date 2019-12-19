Boys basketball
Stowe 43, Harwood 33
Dec. 17
Roshawn Russell poured in 19 points to help Stowe leave Duxbury with a win over Harwood in the Raiders’ season opener.
Russell added five rebounds and fellow senior guard Max McKenna went 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 13 points while playing through an injury that almost kept him out of the game. McKenna chipped in on defense with four steals, Daniel Lyden had six points and seven rebounds and Luke Farley pulled down eight rebounds.
Although they play in different divisions — Harwood is Division 2 in basketball while Stowe is D-3 — the two schools are typically each other’s biggest rival, and Stowe coach John Decker said “the game and the atmosphere was electric.”
Harwood forward Michael Fuller led his team with 13 points.
Harwood dropped to 1-1.
Girls basketball
Thetford 70, Stowe 28
Dec. 16
Thetford, the defending Division 3 state champ, stormed out to a 38-17 lead by halftime en route to a dominant win in Stowe’s season opener.
Emma Colby led a balanced Thetford offense with 15 points and Grace Davis and Emi Vaughan had 14 points apiece. Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said Thetford is the toughest opponent the Raiders are likely to see this season, but she was proud of the way “we didn’t back down” from Thetford’s aggressive team defense and highly effective offense.
“From here, as we head into the season, there are lots of good things to build on and some adjustments to make,” Falcone said.
Forward Rachel Cunningham and point guard Abby Lehmann led Stowe with eight points each; forward Jordyn Jackson had seven.
Boys hockey
Spaulding 4, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Dec. 14
Christian Day scored twice in five minutes to power visiting Spaulding past the cooperative team from Peoples Academy-Stowe.
Atticus Eiden led the way for PA-Stowe, scoring once and assisting on the other two goals, scored by Rowan Keller and Hayden Tibbits. Goalie Ethan Brown made 29 saves.
Jameson Soloman and John Malnati had the other two goals for Spaulding and Kyle May stopped 23 shots in net.
PA-Stowe is now 1-1, Spaulding 1-0.
PA-Stowe 5, Champlain Valley Union 1
Dec. 11
Atticus Eiden’s three-goal hat trick keyed the home win for Peoples Academy-Stowe in the Raiders’ season opener.
Alex Tilgner had a goal and an assist, Cam Anderson had two assists and Hayden Tibbits, Eames Eiden and Charlie Davidow all had assists.
Jacob Staton scored for CVU on an assist from Angelos Carroll.
Girls hockey
Woodstock 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 4
Dec. 14
Woodstock outscored the team from Peoples Academy-Stowe in a scorcher to earn the road win.
The loss was PA-Stowe’s second single-goal loss this season, and the Raiders are now 0-2.
North Country-Lyndon 4, PA-Stowe 3
Dec. 11
Goals from Isabel Donza, Lexi James and Skyler Graves weren’t quite enough as the team from PA-Stowe dropped its season opener on the road at North Country-Lyndon.
Donza and Graves also had assists for the Raiders and goalie Ashley McHugh made 10 saves.
Korey Champney, Addie Petit, Reese Petit and Holly Stein scored for North Country-Lyndon, which got 16 saves from goalie Courtney Lewis.
Alpine
Stowe at Mad River Glen for slalom
Dec. 13
No other information was available.