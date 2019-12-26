Girls basketball
Stowe 48, Montpelier 34
Dec. 19
Double-doubles from senior forwards Rachel Cunningham and Mackie Eagan helped Stowe win its home opener.
Cunningham had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Eagan had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raiders dominated the paint.
The Raiders started the game strong defensively, coach Marcy Falcone said, but struggled offensively until “Cunningham went on a run” in the second quarter, scoring 13 points to help Stowe pull away for a 30-18 halftime lead.
Point guard Abby Lehmann went 9-for-10 from the foul line and had 11 points for Stowe.
“The key to the win was the rebounding and solid defense,” Falcone said.
Mikaela Luke-Currier led Montpelier with 10 points.
Stowe is 1-1, Montpelier 0-1.
Boys basketball
Stowe 43, Harwood 33
Dec. 17
Roshawn Russell poured in 19 points to help Stowe leave Duxbury with a win.
Russell added five rebounds, Max McKenna went 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 13 points, and Daniel Lyden had six points and seven rebounds.
Forward Michael Fuller led Harwood with 13 points.
Although they play in different divisions – Harwood is in Division 2 in basketball while Stowe is D-3 – the two schools are typically each other’s biggest rival, and Stowe coach John Decker said “the game and the atmosphere were electric.”
Girls hockey
U-32 5, PA-Stowe 4
Dec. 21
Renee Roberts scored all five of her team’s goals as U-32 edged Peoples Academy-Stowe in the Dr. Butsch Holiday Classic.
Roberts’ fifth goal broke a 4-4 deadlock and was also her 100th career varsity point. Caitlyn Fielder had assists on all five of Roberts’ scores, Cece Curtin added two assists and goalie Jin Clayton made 15 saves.
Abigail Fountain, Lexi James, Isabel Masi and Abbie Rice each scored for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 21 saves in goal.
U-32 is now 2-2. PA-Stowe is 0-3, all high-scoring games decided by a single goal.
PA-Stowe vs. Burr and Burton at Dr. Butsch Holiday Classic
Dec. 18
Postponed.
Boys hockey
Rice 6, Peoples Academy-Stowe 0
Dec. 21
Six players scored for Rice in the shutout that was a bit closer than the final score showed.
Rice goalie Carson Barns stacked up an incredible 47 saves to earn the shutout victory.
“Best player on the ice,” PA-Stowe coach Adrien Melrose said.
PA-Stowe goalie Ethan Brown had 20 saves, as the Raiders outshot Rice 47-26.
Sam Rubman led the Rice offense with a goal and two assists. Cameron Kinsell had a goal and an assist and Kiaran Connelly, Connor Peet, Cole Tarrant and Jackman Hickey also scored for Rice, which is now 4-1.
PA-Stowe dropped to 1-2.
Nordic
Lackey 11th at Craftsbury
Dec. 23
Stowe High’s John Lackey narrowly missed a top-10 finish at a classic race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Lackey, Stowe’s sole racer at the event, finished 11th with a time of 14:40.16. Lackey was less than a second behind Brattleboro’s Nolan Holmes, who just beat Lackey to the finish line with a time of 14:39.72.
North Country’s Jackson Young won the race in 13:01.5, a full minute ahead of Burlington’s Silas Brown. Henry Thurber of Brattleboro Union High School was third.
Peoples Academy’s Eli Smith was eighth and Lamoille Union High School won the boys event, placing four racers in the top 15 to finish with 26 points. Jasper Henderson was seventh, Elias Gillen ninth, Erubey Lopez 14th and Liam McGee 15th.
Lackey third at Craftsbury
Dec. 18
Stowe High’s John Lackey raced his way onto the podium, finishing third in the season-opening skate race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Lackey was the only Stowe boy at the race; his counterpart in the girls race, Andrea Jackman, finished 18th.
Lackey skied a 14:41.1; Mount Mansfield’s Jax Lubkowitz won the boys race in 14:17.4 and Peoples Academy’s Eli Smith was second in 14:24.2.
Ava Thurston, the Harwood star, won the girls race in 14:44.7 and Peoples Academy’s Linden Osborne and Anna Isselhardt finished fifth and seventh, respectively.