Field hockey
Stowe 3, Montpelier 2
Oct. 12
Abbie Rice struck for a hat trick to lead Stowe to the comeback win over visiting Montpelier on Senior Night.
Montpelier got on the board first, but Stowe answered with three straight scores from Rice to build a lead that Montpelier couldn’t overcome, despite a late goal to get back within one.
Stowe improved to 4-1 and was in second in Division 3 with less than a week, and just two games, left in the COVID-shortened regular season.
Montpelier dropped to 3-2, fourth in D-3.
The D-3 playoffs are slated to begin next week; Stowe was scheduled to close out the regular season with a contest at rival Harwood on Wednesday, after the Stowe Reporter went to press, and a game at North Country on Friday.
Stowe 2, Spaulding 1
Oct. 8
Spaulding struck first, but visiting Stowe rallied for the next two scores to get the win.
The two squads played a scoreless first half before Spaulding scored just after the break.
“We had an amazing defense, they held the team up in the beginning,” Stowe coach Justina Wentworth-Reichelt said. “It was a great game, they’re a really good team.”
Stowe quickly answered, as Natalie Doehla scored soon after on an assist from Reagan Smith. The Raiders took the lead in the fourth quarter, when Skyler Graves scored on an assist from Abbie Rice on a penalty corner.
Molly Bombard had the goal for Spaulding.
Boys’ soccer
Vergennes 2, Stowe 1 (OT)
Oct. 12
Host Vergennes struck for the game-winning goal in overtime to hand Stowe its first loss in two years.
The Raiders last lost a game during the 2018 regular season before going on to claim the Division 3 crown that season and winning the Division 2 title last year to cap an undefeated season.
Tucker Stearns scored Vergennes’ regulation goal, Jonah Mahe had the game winner in overtime and keeper Gabriel Kadric made four saves.
Adrian Bryan scored for Stowe and Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger made seven saves in goal.
Vergennes improved to 3-1-1, Stowe dropped to 4-1.
Stowe 3, U-32 0
Oct. 9
Host Stowe struck for a pair of first-half scores, then put the game away after the break to get the win in a matchup of Division-2 contenders.
Jono Nissenbaum and Wiley Barnett scored Stowe’s goals before halftime; Nissenbaum scored on a corner kick midway through the first and Barnett scored a header on another corner kick with nine minutes to go before the break.
James Guffey made it 3-0 Stowe with a long shot 15 minutes into the second half and goalie Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger made five saves to earn his third shutout of the season.
Girls’ soccer
Thetford at Stowe
Oct. 13
Postponed to Wednesday.
U-32 2, Stowe 0
Oct. 10
Caroline Kirby and Sasha Kennedy teamed up for both scores to lead U-32 to the win over Stowe.
Kirby scored both goals for U-32, each one coming on an assist by Kennedy.
Stowe goalie Anika Wagner made six saves.
