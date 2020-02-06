Girls hockey
Rice 3, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 1
Three players scored for Rice as it outlasted host PA-Stowe.
Kylie Corley, Kate MacKenzie and Kate Buckley had the goals for Rice and netminder Emily McDonald made 12 saves.
Abby Rice and Isabel Donza scored for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh stopped 24 shots in goal.
PA-Stowe is now 2-10, Rice 5-6-1.
PA-Stowe 5, Woodstock 3
Jan. 29
PA-Stowe struck for five goals, the most in a game this season, to beat host Woodstock for the Raiders’ second win of the year.
Woodstock dropped to 5-9.
Boys basketball
Peoples Academy 59, Stowe 42
Jan. 31
Peoples Academy outscored Stowe 17-6 in the second quarter, then continued to pull away to win the rival’s first game of the season.
Charlie Veit led PA with 17 points, Joe Buonanno had 16, Tamirat Tomlinson had 11 and Chandler Follensbee pulled down 10 rebounds.
Rashawn Russell led Stowe with 13 points and Alex Reichelt had 10.
Peoples Academy, 8-5, is tied for third in Division 3. Stowe dropped to 7-6, eighth in the division.
Stowe 68, Northfield 58
Jan. 29
Stowe outshot host Northfield to earn a win on the road and split the season series between the two squads.
Each team won a high-scoring contest on the other team’s home floor.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, Rutland 3
Feb. 3
Alex Tilgner and Atticus Eiden each scored twice to lead PA-Stowe to a home win over Rutland.
Tilgner, Cam Anderson and Henry Paumgarten had assists for the Raiders and Ethan Brown made 23 saves in goal.
Ryan Mela had a goal and an assist for Rutland, Dillon Moore and Ethan Cease had the other scores and Augie Louras stopped 33 shots.
PA-Stowe is now 8-5, Rutland 2-10-1.
Rice 4, PA-Stowe 1
Feb. 1
Sam Rubman scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead Rice to a home win over PA-Stowe.
Cameron Kinsell added a goal and an assist for Rice and Reily Hickey also scored.
Alex Tilgner scored an unassisted goal for PA-Stowe.
PA-Stowe 3, Spaulding 2
Jan. 29
PA-Stowe outlasted host Spaulding to get the road win; the two teams split a pair of one-goal games this season, with each winning on the other team’s home ice.
Alpine
Boys first, girls fourth at Smugglers’ Notch
Feb. 1
The Stowe boys alpine squad skied to another first-place finish and the girls were fourth on day two of the Essex Carnival at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
The Stowe boys had 42 points, edging Mount Mansfield by four points in the slalom event. The Stowe girls finished with 60 points; Champlain Valley Union won with 34 points.
Juliette Hoder led the girls team with a second-place finish. Rai Bleda-Vilalta was third, the best finish for the Stowe boys.
Here’s a look at how Stowe’s skiers did; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Boys
3. Rai Bleda-Vilalta, 56.56
11. Anthony Marron, 59.34
12. Ben Alekson, 59.68
16. Charlie Alekson, 1:01.86
23. JP Marhefka, 1:05.62
26. Matt Fortenberry, 1:07.29
Girls
2. Juliette Hoder, 1:00.33
18. Shea Lyden, 1:06.63
19. Orly Bryan, 1:06.66
21. Lucia Lovell, 1:07.19
25. Abbie Howe, 1:08.65
28. Eleanor Zimmerman, 1:08.94
Bleda-Vilalta, Stowe boys, win at Smugglers’ Notch
Jan. 31
Stowe senior Rai Bleda-Vilalta had the fastest trip down the hill and the Raiders won a giant slalom event on day one of the Essex Classic at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Skiing for the Stowe girls, Juliette Hoder was second in 33.57 and the girls squad finished second overall with 46 points. Champlain Valley’s Olivia Zubarik had the fastest time in 33.31 and the CVU girls won with 36 points.
Bleda-Vilalta’s time of 32.57 was six-tenths of a second faster than his closest competitor, and two other Raiders, Ben and Charlie Alekson, also cracked the top 10 as Stowe compiled just 34 points. CVU was second with 46.
Here’s a look at how Stowe’s skiers did; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Boys
1. Rai Bleda-Vilalta, 32.57
8. Ben Alekson, 34.55
10. Charlie Alekson, 35.14
15. Anthony Marron, 35.79
26. JP Marhefka, 37.81
28. Matt Fortenberry, 38.26
Girls
2. Juliette Hoder, 33.57
11. Shea Lyden, 36.76
13. Orly Bryan, 36.98
20. Abbie Howe, 37.68
22. Lucia Lovell, 37.87
26. Olivia Carey 38.54
Girls basketball
Peoples Academy 55, Stowe 24
Feb. 1
Shelby Wells scored 11 of her 18 points in the second quarter, when Peoples Academy broke the game open at Stowe.
Amy Yando connected on all eight of her free throws, and the Wolves stacked up 15 steals in holding Stowe to 24 points.
“PA went on a run of 3-pointers in the first half, and we didn’t do a good enough job stopping their transition game,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. Offensively, we turned the ball over too much against PA’s pressure defense.”
“But, that’s why I like league play; we get to learn, adjust and get another chance,” Falcone said.
Abby Lehmann led Stowe with nine points and Rachel Cunningham had eight.
Stowe is now 4-6.