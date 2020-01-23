Girls hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 2, Burr & Burton 1 (OT)
Jan. 20
Ella Murphy scored the game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime as PA-Stowe outlasted Burr & Burton to get the Raiders’ first win of the season at the Dr. Butsch Holiday Classic in Montpelier.
Lexi James scored the other goal for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 10 saves.
PA-Stowe is 1-8, Burr & Burton is 1-9.
Spaulding 6, PA-Stowe 2
Jan. 18
PA-Stowe got on the board first, but Spaulding reeled off six straight goals for a road win and improved to 9-0.
Spaulding freshman Camryn Bell had a hat trick and Bria Dill, Rebecca McKelvey and Zoe Tewksbury had the other scores.
Abbie Rice scored for PA-Stowe midway through the first period and Isabel Masi had the final goal of the game after Spaulding went on its run.
Skylar Graves, Lexi James and Sage Lively had assists for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 11 saves.
Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin stopped 27 shots.
Boys hockey
Essex 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Jan. 18
Peoples Academy-Stowe built a 2-1 lead through two periods, but Essex came storming back in the third with four goals to get the road win.
Henry Paumgarten led PA-Stowe with two goals, Atticus Eiden had a goal and an assist and Alex Tilgner and Oli Paumgarten had single assists.
PA-Stowe coach Adrien Melrose was disappointed his team lost a late lead, but thought the “boys played hard.”
“Starting to come together,” Melrose said.
PA-Stowe goalie Ethan Brown stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced, with Essex’ last score coming on an empty net after the Raiders pulled Brown to try to get the game-tying goal late.
Owen Young led Essex with two scores and Willem Barwin, Matt Cincotta and Tobey Cram had single goals. Essex goalie Paul Gordon made 20 saves.
PA-Stowe is now 5-4, Essex 7-1-1.
Nordic
Stowe at Mount Mansfield
Jan. 18
Stowe’s Nordic skiers finished 22nd at relay races hosted by Mount Mansfield at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho.
Stowe’s sole varsity team of Case Bradbury, Annie Frame, Andrea Jackman and John Lackey skied a 51:47 to come in 22nd. Champlain Valley Union had the fastest varsity squad, with one four-person team finishing in 40:52. Mount Mansfield was second in 41:24 and U-32 third in 41:52.
CVU’s teams won the varsity competition with five points, Mount Mansfield was second with eight and U-32 third with 13.
The relays also feature junior varsity races, with total points being added up from both varsity and JV races to determine the overall winner. CVU and Mount Mansfield tied with 15 points total in the combined varsity and JV standings, with U-32 just behind them with 17 points.
Girls basketball
Richford 51, Stowe 33
Jan. 21
Stowe had no answer for Richford’s Kamryn Boyce, who poured in 27 points to lead her team to the road win over the Raiders.
“Our defense typically keeps us in games, but tonight we were letting them get the ball inside too easily and not helping out enough,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said.
Boyce did all her damage in the second and third quarters, scoring all of her 27 points. Elizabeth Snider chipped in with 11 points.
Abby Lehmann had a solid day on offense for Stowe, scoring 18 points. Jordyn Jackson continued her strong play in the post, pulling down 13 rebounds.
Richford is 5-4, Stowe 4-3.
Stowe 31, Twinfield 26
Jan. 17
Abby Lehmann and Rachel Cunningham both cracked double figures as Stowe won at Twinfield.
Lehmann had 14 points and Cunningham had 10, and Lehmann and Haley Spencer each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to fend off a Twinfield comeback.
“Although we continued to struggle hitting our shots against a zone, it was a great team effort,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. Jordyn Jackson pulled down eight rebounds and Annabelle Gascoyne had seven.
Delaney Fowler led Twinfield with eight points and Kayla Green had seven.
Boys basketball
Northfield 61, Stowe 57
Jan. 18
Carson Smit scored a game-high 20 points to lead Northfield to a road win over Stowe.
The loss is the Raiders’ third in a row.
“We are on a bad three-game slide right now,” Stowe coach John Decker said. “Northfield came out and played a strong game. They pounded it inside and outrebounded us. We let one get away.”
Stowe led 44-42 after three quarters.
Stowe was led by Max McKenna, who scored 15 points and had five rebounds and five assists. Rashane Russell had 14 points and Patrick Roling went 5-for-5 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Stowe is now 4-4, Northfield 5-5.