Stowe storms back to stun Windsor
Trailing by nine going into the fourth quarter, eighth-ranked Stowe High came storming back to beat No. 9 Windsor 67-60 in the opening round of the Division 3 boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday night.
Windsor opened an early lead and seemed to have the game in hand, but Stowe pulled it out, outscoring Windsor 27-11 in the final eight minutes to earn the Stowe boys’ first postseason win since 2009.
“I said to the boys to start the fourth, we need to keep running our offense. We’re getting shots; they just aren’t falling yet,” Stowe coach John Decker said. Until they do fall, he implored them, “Step up our defense.”
“Boy, did they respond,” Decker said. The shots started to fall, and the defense stayed tight. Stowe held Windsor to just eight points in the fourth quarter before a buzzer-beater 3-pointer provided the final margin.
The game had a happy ending for Stowe, but it didn’t start so well. Windsor was fast out of the gate, taking a 21-10 lead in the first quarter.
“They came out and put it to us,” Decker said.
Stowe chipped away at the lead, but could get no closer than eight points until the fourth quarter.
Seniors Max McKenna and Roshawn Russell led the Raiders comeback. McKenna finished with a game-high 24 points and “six of the biggest steals of his life; he was just all over the place,” Decker said.
Russell finished with 15 points; he went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line and 4-for-5 in the decisive fourth quarter.
“He’s a 90 percent free-throw shooter on the season,” Decker said.
The seniors weren’t the only ones to step up big. In the midst of the comeback, up by one, junior forward Daniel Lyden pulled down an offensive rebound and went back up for two points and a three-point lead.
“That sparked something in these kids; they just took over” and quickly extended the lead to 10 points, Decker said.
Windsor dominated the glass in the first half, but Lyden and senior Alex Reichelt sent to work in the second half. Reichelt finished with 10 points and seven rebounds and Lyden had 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
“They just absolutely crushed it on the boards in the second half,” Decker said. “We made it our mission to push them out of the lane and box out, and in the second half we controlled the boards.”
Owen Abrahamsen led Windsor with 21 points.
One witness to the Stowe comeback was UVM star forward Anthony Lamb, who posed for a photo with the Raiders after the win.
“His roommate’s brother plays for Windsor,” Decker said. “He was nice enough to come over and take a picture with us, which is cool.”
Now 12-9 on the year, Stowe moves to the quarterfinals and a familiar foe: No. 1 Hazen. Hazen swept Stowe in the regular season. The Raiders will look to reverse that trend on Friday in Hardwick, tipoff for that game is 7 p.m. An upset win over Hazen would send Stowe to the state semifinals, played in the hallowed Barre Auditorium, for the first time since 2002.
— Andrew Martin
Boys basketball
Winooski 78, Stowe 68 (OT)
Feb. 21
Stowe led by six at the half, but host Winooski caught up in a barn-burner of a second half, then dominated overtime to get the win.
“They just came out and beat us in the second half,” Stowe coach John Decker said.
The two teams were tied 64-64 at the end of regulation; Winooski won the overtime period 14-4.
Max Gordon led Winooski with 28 points.
Roshawn Russell led Stowe with 19 points and Rashane Russell had 11.
Girls basketball
BFA Fairfax 42, Stowe 22
Feb. 25
BFA Fairfax’s Jaycee Douglass struck for 21 points to lead her team to the home win and season sweep of Stowe.
“We had a rough shooting night and Fairfax stretched out their 1-3-1 half-court press and it got the better of us in the second half,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said.
Abby Lehmann led Stowe with 14 points.
Stowe is now 6-12; currently in 12th in Division 3, the Raiders close out the regular season with a home game against Northfield at 6 p.m.
Fairfax improved to 12-7, eighth in D-3.
Danville 41, Stowe 35
Feb. 24
Danville’s Colleen Flinn scored 22 points as the home team beat Stowe — but it wasn’t easy.
Stowe trailed 23-10 at one point, but fought back to take a three-point lead with two minutes left — only to see Danville prevail.
Rachel Cunningham had a double-double, 16 points and 12 rebounds, to lead Stowe. Abby Lehmann had 11 points and Jordyn Jackson had 16 rebounds.
“The girls played a great defensive game,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said, which sparked the Raider comeback in the second half.
Stowe 42, Hartford 39
Feb. 22
Abby Lehmann and Rachel Cunningham teamed up for 36 points in a road win over Hartford, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Lehmann poured in 23 points and Cunningham had 13. Jordyn Jackson pulled down 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
Hartford jumped to an early 14-2 lead, but Stowe kept plugging and was down just three, 18-15, at halftime. Hartford attempted to pull away again in the third, but Stowe sealed the win at the foul line after Hartford got in foul trouble.
“We have come back strong in several games this season, and not always gotten the win,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. “These girls never give up and they really deserved this win!”
Madison Withington led Hartford with 14 points.
Hazen 42, Stowe 35
Feb. 20
Three players cracked double digits for Hazen —Alleigh Gabaree with 16 points, Natalie Geoffrey 11 and Macy Molleur 10.
Abby Lehmann led Stowe with 16 points and Jordyn Jackson had seven.
Girls hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, Missisquoi 2
Feb. 24
PA-Stowe improved to 6-13, and the team has gone 6-5 since starting the year 0-8. The team was scheduled to close the regular season at Champlain Valley Union on Wednesday, after press time. The playoffs begin this weekend.
Essex 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Feb. 19
Five players scored for Division 1 power Essex as it outlasted Peoples Academy-Stowe at home.
Lexi James and Abbie Rice each had a goal and an assist for PA-Stowe, Natalie Chauvin scored the other goal and Sage Lively had two assists.
Ella Gibbs, Hannah Himes, Nielsa Maddalena, Abby Smith and Grace Wiggett all scored for Essex and Abby Robbins had two assists.
PA-Stowe goalie Ashley McHugh and Essex goalie Megan Ginnett each made 18 saves.
U-32 4, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Feb. 20
Visiting U-32 won a squeaker over PA-Stowe to snap the Raiders’ three game winning streak.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 6, South Burlington 5
Feb. 22
Alex Tilgner’s hat trick helped PA-Stowe eke out a road win.
Henry Paumgarten scored twice for the Raiders and assisted on Tilgner’s first score while Atticus Eiden had the final goal for PA-Stowe and had three assists. Adrien Bryan, Landon Dubie and Eames Eiden all had single assists and Conner Dunne stopped 17 shots while filling in for Ethan Brown in goal.
Will Harshburg scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead South Burlington, Hunter Fay had a goal and two assists and Evan Krouth and Jack Erickson also scored. South Burlington goalie Ted Hopper made 22 saves.
The Raiders improved to 12-7 and were scheduled to close out the regular season with a home game against Rutland on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after press time. PA-Stowe appeared to have locked up the No. 4 seed in the Division 1 playoffs that begin this weekend.
Essex 3, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 19
Trenton Sisters scored the game-winning goal for host Essex with less than two minutes left, spoiling PA-Stowe’s upset bid.
Justin Prim led the Essex offense with two goals and assisted on Sisters’ score. Ryan Clark added two assists and Paul Gordon stopped 19 shots in net.
Atticus Eiden scored both goals for PA-Stowe, Rowan Keller, Jackson Graham and Henry Paumgarten all had assists and Ethan Brown made 28 saves in net.
Essex, 16-1-1, holds the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 playoffs.
Nordic
Stowe boys, girls eighth at states
Feb. 20, 24
Stowe High’s Nordic skiers took to the snow for the Division 2 state championship races on Thursday, Feb. 20, and Monday, Feb. 24.
Classic races and relays were held at Rikert Nordic Center in Middlebury on Feb. 20; freestyle races and relays were held at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho on Monday.
The Stowe boys and girls teams each finished eighth overall; the boys had 426 points, the girls 441. The top three teams in Division 2 were the same for boys and girls; U-32 won both team titles, Middlebury was second and Lamoille third.
Stowe’s John Lackey had the best individual finishes of any Raider; he was 14th in the classic race and 18th in the freestyle race.
The Stowe girls team of Annie Frame, Stella Frame, Andrea Jackman and Naomi Farley was sixth in the classic relay at Rikert and the boys team of Case Bradbury, Will Bradbury, John Lackey and Evan Reichelt was seventh. In Jericho, the same four Stowe girls were eighth in the freestyle relay; the boys team of Lackey, Henry Riley, Quinn Collins and Dariush Sarafzade was also eighth.
Here’s a look at how Stowe did in the individual races. The top five skiers in each race are listed, along with all Raiders who skied. Skiers are listed by place, name, school and time.
Girls
5K classic on Feb. 20
1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 15:02.7
2. May Lamb, U-32, 16:41.8
3. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 16:56.5
4. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 17:06.3
5. Phoebe Hussey, Middlebury, 17:32.5
31. Annie Frame, Stowe, 21:06.0
46. Andrea Jackman, Stowe, 22:21.5
47. Stella Frame, 22:37.9
49. Naomi Farley, Stowe, 23:03.5
5K freestyle on Feb. 24
1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 13:39.9
2. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 14:39.6
3. Victoria Bassette, Woodstock, 14:49.5
4. May Lamb, U-32, 14:59.2
5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 15:01.0
34. Andrea Jackman, Stowe, 19:05.3
36. Annie Frame, Stowe, 19:40.3
38. Stella Frame, Stowe, 19:53.9
54. Naomi Farley, 22:19.0
Boys
5K classic on Feb. 20
1. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 13:18.9
2. Jed Kurts, U-32, 14:16.5
3. Samuel Clark, U-32, 14:30.2
4. Zach Wilkerson, Middlebury, 14:33.4
5. Waylon Kurts, U-32, 14:45.8
14. John Lackey, Stowe, 15:38.8
41. Will Bradbury, Stowe, 18:51.7
42. Evan Reichelt, Stowe, 18:57.3
43. Case Bradbury, Stowe, 18:59.3
47. Riley Henry, Stowe, 19:46.5
50. Quinn Collins, Stowe, 19:49.2
5K freestyle on Feb. 24
1. Jed Kurts, U-32, 13:40.3
2. Waylon Kurts, U-32, 13:49.1
3. Justice Bassette, Woodstock, 13:52.2
4. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 14:03.9
5. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 14:30.8
18. John Lackey, Stowe, 15:37.7
43. Evan Reichelt, Stowe, 18:50.1
47. Quinn Collins, Stowe, 19:19.7
52. Henry Riley, Stowe, 20:02.6
57. Dariush Sarafzade, Stowe, 20:55.2
60. Sean McEleney, Stowe, 21:11.6
Alpine
Alekson, Lovell lead Stowe at NVACs
Feb. 24
Ben Alekson and Lucia Lovell had the best finishes for the Stowe boys and girls on the first day of the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference championships.
A two-run giant slalom competition was held on day one of NVACs at Burke Mountain; results from day two slalom races were not available at press time.
Ben Alekson skied a 1:41.69 to finish sixth overall. His brother Charlie Alekson was 11th in 1:43.73 and Anthony Marron was 14th in 1:45.28. St. Johnsbury’s Thomas Zschau won the boys race in 1:38.32.
Lovell finished 10th in 1:47.50. Her teammate Shea Lyden was 11th in 1:48.31, Orly Bryan 13th in 1:48.74 and Abbie Howe 14th in 1:48.47. Olivia Carey (22nd) and Eleanor Zimmerman (31st) also skied for the Stowe girls.
Champlain Valley Union’s Olivia Zubarik won the girls race in 1:37.97.