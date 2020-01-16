Boys basketball
Hazen 49, Stowe 33
Jan. 11
Three players cracked double figures for Hazen as it beat visiting Stowe.
Carter Hill led Hazen with 14 points, Tyler Rivard had 11 and Isaiah Baker had 10.
Max McKenna led Stowe with 13 points.
Hazen beat Winooski in its next game and is now 7-1, in first place in Division 3 near the midpoint of the regular season.
Stowe, 4-3, is one of several squads with two or three losses that are chasing Hazen and battling for playoff position.
BFA Fairfax 52, Stowe 50
Jan. 9
Fairfax came out on top in a tight matchup with Stowe.
Playing on their home court, Cam Meunier and Kolton Gillilan led Fairfax with 14 points apiece and Carl Bruso had 10.
Rashane Russell led Stowe with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Harwood 51, Stowe 10
Jan. 10
Harwood led 24-4 at halftime, and kept up the pressure in the second half in a road win over Stowe.
“Our rotation defense was so quick,” said Harwood coach Tommy Young, as the team piled up double-digit steals and deflections for the game.
“This game was definitely one to learn from and will only make us stronger as we get into the heart of league play,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said.
Emma Ravelin led Harwood with 16 points, Tanum Nelson had 12 and Mia Cooper had nine points and six rebounds.
Abby Lehmann was the top scorer for Stowe with five points and Rachel Cunningham had nine rebounds.
Harwood, now 6-0, is one of three unbeaten teams in Division 2 at the quarter-point of the season; the others are Springfield and Fair Haven.
Stowe dropped to 3-2.
Girls hockey
Burlington-Colchester 7, Peoples Academy-Stowe 1
Jan. 11
Burlington-Colchester ran its record to 8-0 with a win at Peoples Academy-Stowe.
Brynn Coughlin led Burlington-Colchester with a hat trick and an assist, Madison Chagnon had two goals and two assists, Ruby Wool had two goals and Olivia Dallamura made 17 saves.
Peoples Academy-Stowe dropped to 0-6.
Harwood-Northfield 8,
Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Jan. 7
Six players scored for Harwood-Northfield. Reese Clayton and Louisa Thomsen had two goals and one assist apiece and Rachel Fernandez scored once and assisted on four other scores. Clara Griffin and Hailey Brickey each had a goal and an assist, Olivia Kaplan also scored and Kailie French, Halle Joslin and Molly Yacovoni has single assists.
Lexi James and Isabel Masi scored for PA-Stowe, and Sage Lively had the assist on Masi’s score.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 38 shots; PA-Stowe goalie Ashley McHugh made 25 saves.
Boys hockey
Middlebury 3, Peoples Academy-Stowe 1
Jan. 11
Middlebury nabbed a win on PA-Stowe’s home ice.
Owen Lawton, Tucker Stevens and Hale Hescock scored for Middlebury, Ryan Madeau had an assist and Jeff Stearns turned back 25 shots in goal.
Atticus Eiden scored the goal for PA-Stowe on an assist by Alex Tilgner and Ethan Brown stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced, as Middlebury’s final goal was an empty-netter — the Raiders pulled Brown for an extra skater in the final minutes, trying to tie the score.
Middlebury is 4-4, PA-Stowe 5-3.
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, Colchester 2
Jan. 8
Alex Tilgner and Atticus Eiden provided the firepower for host PA-Stowe. Each scored two goals and assisted on a goal by the other.
Henry Paumgarten piled up three assists, including one to Eiden, who scored an empty-netter after Colchester pulled goalie Hunter Baker for an extra skater, trying to tie the score.
Will Spencer and Jack Corman scored for Colchester and Alex Rublee had two assists.
Baker made 25 saves for Colchester; PA-Stowe’s Ethan Brown stopped 24 shots.
Nordic
Lackey, Jackman compete in Tour de Chittenden
Jan. 9, 11, 13
Stowe High skiers John Lackey and Andrea Jackman were among hundreds of competitors in the annual three-stage Tour de Chittenden.
Lackey skied to 10th place on day one of the event with a time of 7:37 at a race in Colchester. Lackey was just seven seconds out of the top five.
Lackey was 22nd on day two of racing at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho and 23rd at the hill climb at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Middlebury’s Jack Christner won the first two boys races and U-32’s Jed Kurts won the hill climb on day three.
Skiing on the first two days of competition, Jackman was 47th out of nearly 200 skiers in Colchester and then came in 79th on day two in Jericho.
Champlain Valley Union’s Esther Cuneo won the girls race on day one, Burlington’s Quincy Massey-Bierman won the race on day two and Harwood’s Ava Thurston won the hill climb at Cochran’s.