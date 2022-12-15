The winter sports season has arrived for Vermont varsity teams, and Stowe’s hockey and basketball teams all saw opening week action, including some marquee sister school matchups
Here’s how the Raiders fared over the past week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The winter sports season has arrived for Vermont varsity teams, and Stowe’s hockey and basketball teams all saw opening week action, including some marquee sister school matchups
Here’s how the Raiders fared over the past week.
Dec. 13
PA 47, Stowe 30
Christmas came early for fans of Lamoille County hoops, as Peoples Academy played its first two games against its two local rivals to kick off the season.
As was the case in the season opener against the Lamoille Union Lancers, the Wolves bested Stowe by playing what coach Todd Yando called a tough man-to-man defense, along with “being productive on the boards” with balanced scoring.
Jacob Fougere led the Wolves and all scorers with 11 points. Chase Brown paced the Raiders with a team-high 10 points.
Dec. 12
PA 78, Stowe 32
The Wolves had four players score double digits as PA roasted sister school Stowe.
Shelby Wells led all scorers with 26 points, with Ariana Keene (18 points), Sophie Beck (16 points) and Josie Simone (10 points) all scoring.
Parker Reeves led the way for Stowe, scoring 17.
Dec. 10
South Burlington 8, Stowe 3
Bo Graves had a hat trick for Raiders, but his team couldn’t skate to victory on his shoulders alone, as South Burlington put on a scoring clinic, with seven players netting goals.
Will Hershberg was the sole South Burlington player with multiple goals, scoring twice.
The Wolves started hot, with three goals in rapid succession in the first period.
“The first period didn't go the way we needed it to go for us to have success,” Stowe coach Jon Grace said. “South Burlington had a few chances and a few bounces go their way in the first period, which caused us to trail early. Unfortunately, sometimes that is how hockey goes.”
Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse kept the score as close as it was, turning aside 32 shots over the course of the evening.
Also on the scoresheet for Stowe were Woody Reichelt and Ashton Tibbits, who were each credited with a pair of assists.
Dec. 10
Woodstock 10, Stowe 1
The defending Division II state champion Wasps stung the Raiders, who traveled south for their season opener.
News Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.