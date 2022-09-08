School is back in session, which also means varsity athletes are back on the fields, forests and fairways for the fall sports season.
Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Sept. 3
Essex Invitational
Champlain Valley and U-32 took the top two team spots in the first race of the year for both girls and boys — CVU winning the girls’ event and U-32 for the boys.
The Stowe boys placed 10th in the 14-team field, although there were an additional eight schools without enough runners to score team points. PA had seven runners contributing to the team score of 258.
Stowe’s fastest runner was Samson Berlin, who finished 40th out of 114 male harriers. Behind him were teammates Ethan Choularton (61st), Enzo Delena (62nd), Matthew Doehla (64th), Kenan Griffith (73rd), Josh Kelley (80th) and Calvin James (81st).
Stowe didn’t bring enough girls to score in the team event but had individual runners — Lydia Matson finished 42nd and Piper Flaherty finished 90th.
CVU sophomore Alive Kredell was the top female, finishing in 19:23, and fellow Redhawk Matthew Servin won the boys’ event, in 16:03.
News Editor
