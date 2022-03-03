Some teams are done, some teams move on. Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 26
No. 3 Lake Region 43, No. 14 Stowe 18
Perennial powerhouse Lake Region had its way with the Raiders, but Stowe coach Marcy Falcone did what she’s done all season for her 1-19 squad: accentuate the positive.
“Overall, I couldn’t have been prouder of the way the girls played. They were composed, confident and never hung their heads,” Falcone said. “Despite only having seven players on the roster for playoffs, they gave it 110 percent until the end. The score does not indicate the effort they gave, nor the caliber of game they played.”
Lake Region led 26-5 at halftime, and Falcone said her opponents worked the ball inside, with Stowe unable to convert on some decent scoring opportunities.
Stowe more than doubled its offense in the second half and held Lake Region to 17 points.
Stowe’s Parker Reeves matched Lake Region’s high scorer point for point, with 12 of them. Bria Lehmann added five for Stowe.
Boys’ basketball
March 2
No. 1 Winooski v. No. 16 Stowe
The 4-17 Raiders met the top seeded Spartans (18-2) in a first-round playoff game that tipped off after press deadline.
Boys’ hockey
Feb 26
No. 7 Stowe 5, No. 10 Brattleboro 1
The Raiders started off the first game of the playoffs trying in vain to break the defenses of Brattleboro goalie Derek Harvey. But once Ashton Tibbits notched the first goal of the game five minutes into the second, the Raiders continued to find the back of the net.
Stowe coach Jon Grace said the opposing coach took a wise timeout after Tibbits’ goal, “put some adrenaline” into Brattleboro.
“We came out a bit flat and weren’t executing well after that time out which allowed them back in the game,” Grace said. “We buckled down after they scored and got a little bit more mentally engaged to come home with the win.”
Woody Reichelt had a hat trick for the Raiders — “He picks pucks off opponents sticks like no other player I have seen in this league,” Grace said.
Aaron Lepikko rounded out the scoring, notching the goal that may have sapped Brattleboro of that brief adrenaline boost.
Stowe played one of its arch-rivals, and mascot match, the Raiders of U-32 in the quarterfinals, played Wednesday after press deadline. U-32 came into the game ranked second, with a 13-5 record.
Feb. 23
Stowe 3, Harwood 0
Coach Grace was previously part of a successful Harwood Union hockey program, and after a shutout of his former team in the last game of the regular season, he said he knew what to expect going in.
“Harwood is an exceptional team with a ton of firepower. We needed to play perfect to have success tonight,” he said. “We may have played perfect tonight. Technical perfection is what I expect at this point in the season and that is what we need to do to continue having success.”
Grace wasn’t kidding about firepower, as Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse had to turn away a whopping 49 shots to earn his no-no. Grace said Newhouse had a shield in Eames Eiden; he estimated Eiden himself stopped 10 shots.
“It really was a defensive struggle for us the whole game that we were able to come out on top from,” Grace said.
Derek Baxter (assist from Tibbits) and Aaron Lepikko (from Adrian Bryan and Reichelt) each scored for the Raiders in the first period, and Reichelt added the final goal with just over a minute in the game.
The Raiders ended the regular season on a hot streak, and an 8-7-3 record going into the playoffs.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 26
No. 9 Brattleboro 4, No. 8 Stowe 1
The 4-16 Raiders drew home ice in the only Division 2 first round game, losing against a Brattleboro team that had one less win in the regular season.
A tight game going into the third period, with Brattleboro up 2-1, broke open for the Colonels after a goal on a 5-on-3 power play and an extra one ferda with less than a minute in the game.
Isabel Donza scored Stowe’s lone goal, and Iris Cloutier was as busy as ever in goal, stopping 35 shots.
Nordic skiing
The U-32 boys took home the gold after two days of competition.
In Monday’s freestyle race at Rikert, Austin Beard was the top finisher, with his U-32 Beard-bro, Carson Beard, in 5th place.
Stowe’s top finisher in the boys’ race was Evan Reichelt, crossing the line in 39th. He was followed by Calvin James (47th), Maddox Gregory (52nd), Jack Lavine (70th), Kenan Griffith (71st), and Mitchell Alexander (80th).
In the boys’ classical race at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, U-32 held down half of the top 10 to grab half the team title. Tzevi Schwartz was the top skier for the team and the top Division 2 finisher — second place overall to Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio.
Stowe’s top finisher was Ethan Choularton, coming in 65th, Jack Lavine (70th), Calvin James, and Kenan Griffith (81st).
For the girls, the two-day Nordic skiing championships saw a familiar face atop the podium, as Harwood’s Ava Thurston dominated both the classical and freestyle disciplines to repeat as the Division 2 state champion.
In the girls’ classic race, the finishing order was just about what it’s been for the past few years: Ava Thurston of Harwood first and Lamoille’s Maggie McGee second.
Stowe did not field a team for the state championships.
