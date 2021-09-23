Here’s how Stowe High School’s varsity teams fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 17
Stowe 9, Spaulding 0
Adrian Bryan added to his hat collection and four other Raiders scored goals during a thorough drubbing of Spaulding Friday.
In a game that was 2-0 at halftime, Stowe blew open the contest in the second frame.
Bryan finished with four goals and two assists to lead all scorers. TJ Guffey was the helper of the game, dishing up three assists to go with his single goal.
Also scoring for Stowe were Cole Sautter with a pair of goals and Ben Nissenbaum and Lucas Modica with one each.
Henry Riley added two assists and Nissenbaum and Leo Jercinovic each had one assist. Brock Roick stopped the one attempt Spaulding had on goal.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 21
Stowe 4, Lamoille 3
The defending champs moved to 5-0 this season after a Tuesday trip to Lamoille Union.
Sept. 18
Stowe 8, Lyndon 0
Three Raiders scored twice as the Stowe routed Lyndon at home.
Iris Cloutier, Orly Bryan and Sarah Hailey all notched two goals, while the latter two also provided two assists each.
Lucia Lovell scored and had an assist, whole Ellie Ortiz had one goal and Izzy Mitchell had one assist.
Lyndon’s netkeeper, Molly Renaudette, kept the 9-0 game as close as it was, turning away 10 Raider shots on goal.
In Stowe’s net, Parker Reeves kept Lyndon off the scoreboard with three saves.
Cross country
Sept. 18
Burlington Invitational
Stowe’s girls finished 8th in a meet dominated by the Harwood Highlanders.
Stowe’s top finisher was Lydia Matson, who finished 49th in a time of 25:77.1.
Other Raiders following behind her were Emaline Ouellette in 50th (25:41), Rosalyn Trowbridge in 54th (26:27.5), Piper Flaherty in 60th (28:55) and Naomi Farley in 68th (34:24.6).
The boys’ team finished last, with BFA-St. Albans taking the crown for the day.
The top finisher for the boys was Wyatt Sigler, 31st, with a time of 18:47.9.
Other Stowe finishers were Ethan Choularton in 41st (19:53.3), Kenan Griffith in 43rd (20:04.5), Joshua Kelley in 48th (20:25.3), Samson Berlin in 56th (20:57.3), Zach Lewis in 59th (21:55.5) and Calvin James in 61st (22:46.7).
Field hockey
Sept. 21
Stowe 3, South Burlington 0
Stowe didn’t have enough numbers this year to field a varsity team, but as one of the winningest programs in Vermont history, we’ll include the JV team in the roundup.
In Tuesday’s match at South Burlington, Gabby Doehla, Abbey Casavant and Reagan Smith each scored for the Raiders.
The penalty corners made the difference in the game, with the Raiders completing five to the Wolves’ none.
Said coach Justina Reichelt, “Emaline Ouellette, Rachel Ramos and Smith performed a solid transition to turf and focused on getting the ball to space to set up scoring plays.”
Golf
Sept. 20
Northfield Country Club
No scores were available for this matchup hosted by Northfield.
Sept. 15
Bakersfield Country Club
No scores were available for this matchup hosted by Enosburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.