Varsity sports action slowed down a bit in the first week post-solstice, but there were some games to be played between rain and windstorms, last-minute shopping and eggnog. Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Stowe High School varsity roundup
Tommy Gardner
News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wishing All A Safe And Happy Holiday Season!
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 30, for the holiday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six-person lift opens after rough resort week
- New owners celebrate first Christmas at Brass Lantern Inn
- Archery Close Men’s returns masculine fashion to Stowe
- Morristown zoning rules limit short-term rentals
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, Dec. 10-15
- Morristown Police Department statistics, Dec. 9-15
- Three new rail trail sections opened, with one left
- Splash Car Wash plans new location on Shelburne Road
- In Cambridge: RV Park receives Act 250 permit
- Walter Richard Bohler
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.