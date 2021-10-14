As foliage leaves turn past their peak, here’s how the Stowe Raiders fared last week.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 11
Stowe 3, Vergennes 0
Orly Bryan scored twice for Stowe and Sarah Hailey added a third goal as Stowe blanked Vergennes on the road.
Ellie Zimmerman and Iris Cloutier each had an assist for Stowe and goalie Parker Reeves turned away the lone Vergennes goal.
The win puts defending champs Stowe at 10-0-1. The squad traveled to Lake Region Wednesday for a game played after press deadline.
Oct. 9
Stowe 3, Montpelier 1
Olivia Gianni scored with less than six minutes left in a knotted 1-1 match to break the tie, and Sarah Hailey booted in the insurance goal in the 78th minute, her second goal of the game.
Charlotte Stevens helped the scorers with two assists.
Montpelier drew first blood midway through the first half. Sienna Mills has the Solons’ lone goal.
In goal, Parker Reeves saved four for Stowe and Sophia Flora saved eight for Montpelier.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 9
Stowe 9, Thetford 0
Adrian Bryan continued to rack up goal stats like someone who decided to take up leaf collecting last week, scoring four goals and assisting on two others en route to a hometown shutout of Thetford.
Adding to the Raider scoring assault were TJ Guffey (two goals), Ben Nissenbaum (one goal, two assists), Cody Lilly and Cole Sautter (one goal apiece) and Hugo Jercinovic (one assist).
Goalie Brock Roick helped keep Thetford off the board with four saves.
Oct. 6
Stowe 5, Lyndon 0
Lyndon goalie Nick Matteis stopped a dozen goals to help keep the 5-0 game closer than it really was.
Ben Nissenbaum scored twice in each half to provide 80 percent of Stowe’s offensive output, with Adrian Bryan adding the other goal. Bryan also had two assists, while Nissenbaum and Noa Barrett each had a helper.
Brock Roick stopped four goals to keep the scorecard clean.
Field hockey
Oct. 12
Stowe 7, North Country 0
Stowe remained undefeated this season as the varsity team relegated to playing JV squads — not enough Stowe players, was the call at the beginning of the year — tore through North Country at home.
Oct. 6
Stowe 4, St. Johnsbury 2
In a rare case of Stowe allowing the other team to score, Stowe doubled up on the Hilltoppers, as Reagan Smith and Gabby Doehla scored two apiece.
Cross country
Oct. 9
Peoples Invite
All of Lamoille County’s high school teams — Peoples Academy, Stowe and Lamoille Union — convened on Copley Hill for PA’s only home meet of the season.
No results were available as of press time.
