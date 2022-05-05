It’s been busy on the fields, courts and diamonds. Here’s how the Raiders fared.
Baseball
May 3
PA/Stowe 6, BFA-Fairfax 0
Defending champs Peoples/Stowe pitched its third shutout of the season behind 18 aces thrown by winning pitcher Ben Alekson, who let up three hits but no runs.
Jack Lund (2-for-3), Cam Strong (2-for-4) and Augie Leven (3-for-4) led the Wolves on offense.
May 2
Hazen 12, PA/Stowe 7
Hazen had half of its offensive output — six runs — in the fourth inning to overcome Peoples.
Tyson was Hazen’s leading hitter going 3-for-5 with three runs and a double.
April 30
PA/Stowe 11, Richford 0
Five Wolves had hot bats as PA/Stowe scorched Richford at home.
Making contact for the Wolves were Alex Lanpher (3-for-3), Brandon Allen (2 RBI), Jack Lund, (2-for-2), Ben Alekson (2-for-2) and Augie Leven (2-for-3).
Chandler Follensbee pitched 3.2 innings for the win, fanning 9 while allowing one hit.
April 29
PA/Stowe 10, Montpelier 0
Starting pitcher Ben Alekson had as many hits for the Wolves as he allowed by the Solons, as PA blanked Montpelier in Morrisville.
Alekson struck out 10 and allowed only two hits over six innings to secure his win and shutout. Also providing offense for Peoples were Chandler Follensbee (1-for-2) and Jack Lund (1-for-1).
Boys’ tennis
May 3
Burlington 5, Stowe 2
The Seahorses handed Stowe (4-1) its first loss of the season, winning three of five singles matches and both doubles contests.
In singles action, Hugo Cranch (BHS) beat Ben Nissenbaum (Stowe) 6-2, 6-2; Will Downey (BHS) beat Bo Graves (Stowe) 6-1, 6-4; TJ Guffey (Stowe) beat August Rinehart (BHS) 6-3, 6-3, Max Biederman (Stowe) beat Kheim Nyguen (BHS) 4-6, 7-5, (1-6); and Nevin Morbin (BHS) beat Jesse Brown (Stowe) 6-4, 6-3.
In doubles, it was all Burlington as Isaac Dunkle and Rory Stein beat JP Marhefka and Will Brochhausen 6-4, 7-5, (10-8) while Liam Morton and Owen Dinklage beat Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald 6-2, 6-3.
May 2
Stowe 4, CVU 3
Freshman Max Biedermann was the difference maker as the Raiders beat CVU in Shelburne.
Biedermann dispatched opponent Zach Mjames in a tiebreaker, 6-1, 3-6, (10-7) to give Stowe the edge after CVU’s top singles players knocked out Stowe’s top two.
“Wow. That was a great match all around,” coach Joanna Graves said. “We had a ton of very close matches, but we managed to squeeze it out.”
Helping Stowe with the win were singles players TJ Guffey over Ziggy Babbitt 6-3, 6-1 and Jesse Brown over Jacob Sterberg 6-1, 6-0.
Stowe’s doubles team of Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald beat Quinn Moore and Kyle Krieger 3-6, 6-0, (10-3).
For CVU singles, it was Charlie Mjames over Ben Nissenbaum 6-4, 5-7 (10-4); and Aiden Greer over Bo Graves 6-4, 7-5.
And in the other dubs match, CVU’s John Bingle and Jacob Graham beat Will Brochhausen and JP Marhefka 6-1, 2-6 (10-7).
April 29
Stowe 7, U-32 0
The Raiders hosted the Raiders and showed them a bunch of “love,” winning all seven matches.
In singles, Ben Nissenbaum beat Kayl Hauke 6-3, 6-1; Bo Graves beat Tzevi Schwartz 6-3, 4-6 (10-5); TJ Guffey beat Ben Clark 6-4, 6-2; Max Biedermann beat Roy McClane 6-0, 6-2; and Jesse Brown beat Julian Fitz 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, JP Marhefka and Will Brochhausen beat Sean Butler and Hughes Gilbert 6-2, 6-2; and Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald beat Phin Low and Sam Clark 6-4, 6-3.
Girls’ tennis
April 30
Montpelier 4, Stowe 3
Softball
April 28
Thetford 12, PA/Stowe 4
Boys’ lacrosse
April 29
Stowe 9, Milton 5
Luke Farley had a hat trick for Stowe as the Raiders hosted and bested Milton. Eames Eiden also had a pair for Stowe.
Logan Forkey led in scoring for Milton, with three.
April 27
Stowe 8, BFA-Fairfax 2
Girls’ lacrosse
May 3
Stowe 13, Burlington 12
In a high scoring nailbiter, Reagan Smith scored five goals as the Raiders outlasted the Seahorses in Stowe. Ella Hazard contributed her own hat trick, and Kailey Hulse (2 goals), Emma McIntosh (2 goals) and Rachel Ramos (1 goal) rounded out Stowe’s scoring.
Despite the loss, the game’s true offensive fireworks came from Burlington’s Camryn Muzzy, who scored eight goals in the effort.
April 30
Vergennes/Mt. Abe 14, Stowe 1
Two Vergennes players — Halle Huizenga and Reese Gernander — had hat tricks and two others scored multiple goals in a game played at Mt. Abe.
April 29
Rice 13, Stowe 4
