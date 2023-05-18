It’s about mid-season and things are starting to heat up, and the Raiders are running laps around the competition — sometimes literally. Here’s how Stowe’s sports teams fared in the past week.
Track and Field
May 13
Burlington Invitational
In the 50th year of the biggest regular meet of the season, Essex took the top team score for the girls, while St. Johnsbury won for the boys.
How big of a meet are we talking? In the largest single event 53 girls raced in the 100-meter hurdles. There’s a reason they hold these things on a Saturday.
Both PA/Stowe teams finished ninth — the girls out of 25 teams and the boys out of 23 teams.
Top six finishers for the PA/Stowe varsity athletes:
- Girls’ 100 (freshmen): Brooke Hailey 6th
- Boys’ 100 meters: Kenique Josephs 6th
- Boys’ 200: Josephs 5th
- Girls’ 1,500 (freshmen): Hattie Mitchell 3rd
- Boys’ 110 hurdles: Ivan Buczek 6th
- Girls’ 300 hurdles: Ellie Zimmerman 3rd, Emilia Marron 5th
- Boys’ 300 hurdles: Buczek 5th
- Girls’ 4x100 relay: PA/Stowe 4th (Karra Pike, Sadie Baranyay, Lucy Nigro, Zimmerman)
- Boys’ 4x100: PA/Stowe 3rd (Henry Riley, Max Kuhnle, Josephs, Cooper Shove)
- Boys’ 4x400: PA/Stowe 3rd (Sawyer Beck, Myles Marcoux, Enzo DeLena, Buczek)
- Girls’ 4x800: PA/Stowe 6th (Mitchell, Lydia Matson, Adele Marcoux, Gabby Schaffer)
- Girls’ discus: Ariana Keene 3rd, Hannah Cleary 6th
- Boys’ high jump: Beck 6th
For full results, bit.ly/3Wewus8.
May 10
Milton High School varsity meet
The Peoples Academy/Stowe track team is about 100 athletes strong and that power in numbers was borne out in the team standings and all over the individual results in a meet hosted by Milton.
The girls more than tripled the score of the second-place team from Mt. Abe and the boys’ team doubled up on Richford in a meet full of small schools.
So ubiquitous were the Wolves in the standings that a search for “Peoples” on the results website shows a whopping 235 hits between the boys’ and girls’ events.
Top three finishes for PA/Stowe:
- Boys’ 100 meters: Henry Riley 1st and Kenique Josephs 2nd
- Girls’ 100: Lucy Nigro 2nd and Sadie Baranyay 3rd
- Boys’ 200: Josephs 1st and Sawyer Beck 2nd
- Girls’ 200: Nigro 1st, Ellie Zimmerman 2nd, Brooke Hailey, 3rd
- Boys’ 400: Beck 1st and Myles Marcoux 3rd
- Girls’ 400: Katie Prive 1st, Hailey 2nd, Sophie Beck 3rd
- Girls’ 800: Anna Isselhardt 3rd
- Boys’ 3,000: Keenan Griffith 3rd
- Boys’ 110 hurdles: Max Kuhnle 2nd and Cooper Shove 3rd
- Girls’ 100 hurdles: Zimmerman 3rd
- Boys’ 300 hurdles: Shove 1st, Kuhnle 2nd
- Girls’ 300 hurdles: Emilia Marron 1st, Zimmerman 3rd
- Boys’ 4x100 relay: PA/Stowe 1st (Henry Riley, Kuhnle, Shove, Josephs)
- Girls’ 4x100: PA/Stowe 1st (Karra Pike, Baranyay, Nigro, Zimmerman)
- Boys’ 4x400: PA/Stowe 1st (Beck, Marcoux, Evan Reichelt, Enzo DeLena)
- Girls’ 4x400: PA/Stowe 1st (Prive, Hailey, Falon Forrest, Beck)
- Boys’ shot put: Joe Ward 1st, Teague Barrett 2nd
- Girls’ shot put: Onyx Baird 1st, Hannah Cleary 2nd
- Boys’ discus: Reichelt 2nd, Ezra McDonald 3rd
- Girls’ discus: Ariana Keene 1st, Cleary 2nd, Baird 3rd
- Girls’ javelin: Keene 1st
- Boys’ high jump: Marcoux 1st, Rupeni Mara 3rd
- Girls’ high jump: Beck 1st, Adele Marcoux, Prive 3rd
- Girls’ long jump: Baranyay 1st
- Boys’ triple jump: Jacob Fougere 1st
- Girls’ triple jump: Sage Norsworthy 1st
For full results, bit.ly/3OcLIMl.
Baseball
May 15
PA/Stowe 12, Montpelier 0
The umps called this one after five innings as the two-time defending champs continued a mid-season hot streak.
Wolves Pitcher Ben Alekson walked a sole Solon, which was the only thing that stopped him from notching his second straight perfect game.
He also hit a home run and plated 2 RBIs.
May 11
PA/Stowe 17, Northfield 0
The Wolves won in a mercy-ruled five innings as ace hurler Ben Alekson, just one game after hitting for the cycle on his off day from mound duties, pitched a perfect game. Alekson struck out 12 batters and didn’t allow any walks.
On offense, Jack Lund led the way for the Wolves (4-for-5, 4 RBIs). Also providing hits and runs were Brandon Allen (3-for-3, RBI), Gavin Lund (3-for-3, RBI), and Alekson who went 4-4 with 3 RBIs in addition to his pitching prowess.
Boys’ tennis
May 16
Stowe 7, Mount Mansfield Union 0
The Raiders improved to 9-0 after blanking the Cougars from the other side of Vermont’s highest peak.
In singles, it was Bo Graves over Sam Mollin 4-6, 7-5 and a grueling 15-13; Ben Nissenbaum over Issac Medina MMU 6-0, 6-1; TJ Guffey over Parker Vinson 6-2, 6-0; Max Biedermann over Noah Bushey 6-0, 6-4; and Parker Guffey over Milo Vinson MMU 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Stowe’s Leo Jercinovic and JP Marhefka beat Owen Lahiff and Alex Aridgides 6-1, 6-4; and Jesse Brown and Ethan Pastella beat Miles Huyler and Ian Ritter 6-1, 6-1.
Stowe’s record is 9-0.
May 11
Stowe 7, Essex 0
Stowe 4, Essex 0
The Raiders played three-quarters of a double, wrapping up an unfinished April 18 contest against Essex before winning again in straight matches.
In the full-length contest, for Stowe singles, Bo Graves beat Derin Suren 6-4, 6-4; Ben Nissenbaum beat Pierce Bauer 6-0, 6-0; TJ Guffey beat Visnnu Konnanur 6-3, 6-2; Parker Guffey beat Lewis Pitcher 6-1, 6-0; and Jesse Brown beat Jacouciere 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles for Stowe, it was JP Marhefka and Woody Reichelt over Lucas St. Hilaire and Donovan Ho 6-2, 6-0; and Jake Clarkin and Ethan Pastella over Ben Lang and Patrick Jordan 6-4, 6-1.
In a match resumed from nearly a month earlier, the Raiders finished off their opponent in straight sets to maintain their undefeated season.
In singles, Nissenbaum beat Konnanur 6-2, 6-1; and Max Biederman beat St. Hilaire 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Marhefka and Reichelt beat Jeremey Chen and Donovan Ho 6-2, 2-0, while default
Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic beat Mason Bauer and Jacouciere 6-0, 6-2.
Boys’ lacrosse
May 15
Hartford 16, Stowe 5
May 10
Montpelier 12, Stowe 8
