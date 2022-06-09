As you read this, the Stowe High School girls have already played for the state championship*. It was Wednesday, just hours after this paper went to press. They faced off against the same team they beat last year in the finals, the Wolves of South Burlington.
Meanwhile, the combined Peoples Academy/Stowe baseball team is headed back to the Division 3 championships this Sunday.
Here’s how they got there, and how other Raiders teams fared in the playoffs.
Baseball
June 7
No. 3 PA-Stowe 6, No. 2 Bellows Falls 0
The reigning Division 3 champion Wolves punched their ticket to Centennial Field and a chance to defend their crown with a blanking of Bellows Falls on a long road trip south.
Ace Ben Alekson was once again a force on the mound and at the plate for Peoples, pitching a complete game and knocking in three runs.
Alekson threw 16 strikeouts while allowing five hits.
Adding offense for the Wolves were Jack Lund (3-for-5) and Dylan Sautter (2-for-3).
The win sets up a matchup for the ages, as PA squares off against rival Hazen Union this weekend at Centennial Field in Burlington. Hazen made it to the championship game with a come-from-behind victory over fourth-ranked Thetford, plating four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to win 9-3.
The championship tilt is Sunday at 11 a.m.
June 3
PA-Stowe 8, Montpelier 2
The Wolves brought a balanced bat attack to dispatch the Solons in the quarterfinals. Cam Strong (2-for-4 with a double and an RBI), Augie Leven (3-for-4), Alex Lanpher (3-for-4 with 3 RBIs), Brandon Allen (2-for-4), and Derek Baxter (1-for-3 with a triple and a ribeye) all made contact for PA.
Alekson pitched another complete game, fanning 18 while letting up two earned runs on five hits.
Girls’ tennis
June 6
No. 1 Stowe 5, No. 5 Champlain Valley 2
In a rare example of letting the other team win two contests, Stowe won the other five to earn its way back into the championship.
Stowe took all but one of the singles matches, as top player Julia Biedermann beat Lindsey Beer 6-0, 4-1, Charlotte Stevens beat Erin Fina 6-2, 6-0, Gabby Doehla beat Tabitha Bastress 6-2, 6-0 and Kate Tilgner beat Cassie Bastress 6-1, 6-2.
Champlain Valley’s Sage Peterson took the No. 5 singles spot, beating Morgan McKenna 6-2, 6-3.
Stowe’s top twosome of Morgan McKenna and Parker Reeves came back to beat Addison Maurer and Ariel Toohey 5-7, 6-4 (11-9).
CVU took the second doubles match, with Phoebe Henderson and Millie Boardman beating Carly Miller and Lucy Andrus 4-6, 1-6.
June 2
Stowe 6, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 1
Stowe moved onto the semis with both doubles teams and four of its five singles players winning.
Winning in singles for Stowe were Julia Biederman over Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky 6-3, 6-4, Charlotte Stevens over Mary Fowler 6-0, 6-4; Gabby Doehla over Lola Hajek Linares 6-0, 6-0; and Kate Tilgner over Zhi Howes 6-0, 6-2.
Dolma Sherpa earned the Hilltoppers’ lone point, beating Morgan McKenna in a single 8-4 match.
In doubles, Stowe’s Annabel Stevens and Parker Reeves beat Sofia Limoges and McKenna Brochu 6-1, 6-4 and Carly Miller and Lucy Andrus beat Ivy Pavick and Greer Kennedy 8-2.
Boys’ tennis
June 7
No. 1 Burlington 6, No. 5 Stowe 1
The Seahorses beat the Raiders in the semifinals of the Division I team tournament and move on to face second-ranked St. Johnsbury.
Max Biedermann scored Stowe’s only point, in a rain-shortened singles match 8-0.
Elsewhere it was all BHS, with Hugo Crainich beating Ben Nissenbaum 6-3, 4-6 (1-0); Will Downey over Bo Graves 3-6, 6-3, (1-0); Auggie Rinehart over TJ Guffey 6-2, 2-6 (1-0); and Nevin Morton over JP Marhefka 8-1.
In doubles it was Khiem Nguyen and Owen Dinklage over Jesse Brown and Parker Guffey 6-3, 4-6 (1-0) and Liam Morton and Rory Stein over Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic 8-1.
June 4
Stowe 6, No. 13 CVU 1
Stowe swept all but one singles match to advance to the semis, with Nissenbaum beating Aiden Greer 2-6, 6-4 12-10; Graves beating Charlie Mjaanes 6-4, 6-2; TJ Guffey beating Ziggy Babbott 6-3, 6-2; and Marhefka beating Nolan Sandage 6-2, 7-6.
Myles Peterson of CVU beat Biedermann 6-2, 6-2 for the Redhawks’ lone point.
In doubles, it was Brown and Parker Guffey over Kalle Glader and Zach Mjaanes 3-6, 7-5 (10-8) and Carter MacDonald and Jercinovic over John Bingles and Quinn Moore 6-1, 6-3.
Boys’ lacrosse
June 3
No. 4 Colchester 9, No. 5 Stowe 8
After both teams had a bye from first-round action, Colchester took Stowe out in the second round, in a nail biter.
Liam Evarts led the Lakers with two goals and four assists, and five other players scored goals.
Luke Farley scored a hat trick in the Raiders’ losing effort, with Wyatt Sigler adding two goals and Reed Taylor, Liam Newhouse and Finn Hostetter adding one apiece.
Girls’ lacrosse
June 3
No. 2 Vergennes 12, No. 7 Stowe 6
The Commodores outscored Stowe 9-3 in the second half to break a mid-game tie.
Emerson Rice led all scorers with four goals, while four other players scored twice.
Kailey Hulse was Stowe’s leading scorer with a pair of goals, and Ella Murphy, Regan Smith and Emma McIntosh each scored one.
*This story has been updated. The Stowe High School girls’ tennis team won the Division 1 state championship for the second year in a row, beating South Burlington 4-3.
