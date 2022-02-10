Here’s how the Raider teams fared in the past week.
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 5
U-32 5, Stowe 3
After a scoreless first period, two U-32 players scored twice and came out on top of another Raider-versus-Raider rivalry showdown.
Lance Starr and Hazen Stoufer each scored twice for U-32.
For Stowe, Bo Graves had a paid and Adrian Bryan added another, as the team did all its scoring in the second period.
“U-32 has a lot of good skaters who can handle and shoot the puck and who are experienced in this league,” Stowe coach Jon Graves said. “We did a great job limiting their opportunities and keeping them out of dangerous areas of the rink during the first period. We started strong again in the second period but got away from our game which caused a momentum change. We are a tough win for every team we play.”
Feb. 2
Stowe 3, Brattleboro 3
The Raiders traveled from near the base of Vermont’s highest peak to the state’s southernmost city and duked it out, settling for a tie.
Each team scored once in each period, trading ties all night, but it was penalties that did Stowe in — all three Brattleboro goals came on power plays.
Hayden Tibbits, Woody Reichelt and Ashton Tibbits all scored for the Raiders, in that order.
Coach Grace gave a shout-out to defender Brandon Allen, calling him “solid all night.”
“Brattleboro plays a similar style to ours and each team traded chances. When we maintain focus and keep with the game plan, we are very hard to beat. When we get away from what we do we run into problems,” Grace said. “We need to continue to work hard and get better so these games fall our way later in the year.”
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 7
Stowe 5, Brattleboro 4
Stowe scored four straight unanswered goals in the final eight minutes of game time to come back from a 3-1 deficit, led by Isabel Donza, who scored two-thirds of her hat trick in the third to first tie the game and then put her team on top.
Feb. 5
Woodstock 9, Stowe 2
Feb. 2
Rice 3, Stowe 2
Rice edged Stowe in the final minutes of a game that saw 20 minutes go by without a goal.
Rice led 2-1 after the first period, but Isabel Donza tied it up for Stowe in the second. Caroline Banks scored the game winner for Rice with under three minutes left on the clock.
Also scoring for the Raiders was Kate Tilgner.
Stowe goalie Iris Cloutier was again busy in the net, stopping 39 shots.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 7
Winooski 38, Stowe 28
Winooski’s Kiara Mack led all scorers — led all everything, really — with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks for the rare high school triple double.
Stowe’s leading scorer was Parker Reeves with 19.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 2
Danville 37, Stowe 26
Andrew Joncus led all scorers with 14 as his team bested Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.