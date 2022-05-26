Senior Day: Alex Lanpher and Augie Leven

Stowe High School baseball teammates Alex Lanpher and Augie Leven are honored on Senior Day at a game between Danville and PA-Stowe May 21. PA-Stowe won 12-2, and Leven went 2-for-3 with a double.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Here’s how the Raiders teams fared this past week.

Boys’ tennis

May 23

Burlington 4, Stowe 3

“Wow, what a battle across the board,” noted Stowe coach Joanna Graves, after a nailbiter against Burlington. “Truthfully, any match could have gone either way. It was really fun tennis today!”

Burlington took four of the five singles matches, with Hugo Crainich beating Ben Nissenbaum 7-5, 7-5; Will Downey beating Bo Graves 6-4, 6-3; Kniem Nguyen beating Max Biedermann 3-6, 7-5 (11-9); and Nevin Merton beating JP Marhefka 2-6, 7-5, (10-5).

Stowe’s TJ Guffey earned a point in the No. 3 singles spot, beating August Rinehert 7-5, 7-5.

And Stowe won both its double matches with relative ease, with Jesse Brown and Parker Guffey over Owen Dinklage and Isaac Dunkiel 6-3, 6-2; and Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald over Rory Stein and Liam Morten 6-2, 6-4.

May 20

Stowe 7, CVU 0

Despite three contests going to tiebreak sets, Stowe won all seven matches and sent MMU home scoreless.

In singles, Ben Nissenbaum beat Charlie Majcanes 6-0, 5-7 (10-8); Bo Graves beat Ziggy Babbott 6-3, 6-0; TJ Guffey beat Miles Peterson 6-2, 6-3; Max Biedermann beat Holden Sundage 6-3, 6-3; and JP Marhefka beat Quinn Moore 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, it was Parker Guffey and Jesse Brown over Jacob Graham and Zach Majcanes 6-3, 6-2; and Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic over Kalle Gluder Rusty Ale 1-6, 7-5 (10-7).

May 18

Stowe 7, MMU 0

The Raiders dropped only one set enroute to a blanking of MMU.

In singles, Ben Nissenbaum beat Sam Molson 6-4, 6-4; Bo Graves beat Nick Vinson 6-1, 6-1; TJ Guffey beat Parker Vinson 6-1, 5-7 (10-5); Max Biederman beat Josh Clegg 6-1, 6-3; and JP Marhefka beat Noah Bushay 6-4, 6-1.

In doubles, it was more of the same, with Jesse Brown and Parker Guffey beating Milo Vinson and Owen Lahiff 6-1, 6-1; and Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald beating Alex Aridgides and Liam Repp 6-2, 6-2.

Girls’ tennis

May 23

Stowe 4, Burlington 3

The defending champions moved to 10-1 this season with a back and forth match against the Seahorses.

Winning for Stowe in singles action were Julia Biederman over Georgia Wool 6-4,6-2; Gabby Doehla over Lulu Barr-Brandt 6-2, 7-5; and Kate Tilgner over Anna Tenemann 7-5, 6-3.

Winning singles for Burlington were Gussie Guyette over Charlotte Stevens 2-6, 6-3 (10-8) and Libby Westbrook over Morgan McKenna 6-1, 6-1.

Stowe split the doubles matches with Raiders Annabel Stevens and Parker Reeves defeating Mattia Houes and Ella Lipkin 6-2, 6-2 and Burlington’s Gabby Schulman and Lea Wells beating Carly Miller and Lucy Andrus in the second slot 6-4, 6-2.

Augie Leven

Augie Leven, catcher for the defending champion PA/Stowe baseball team, signals he’s safe after a slide.

Baseball

May 24

Blue Mountain 8, PA/Stowe 5

Playing its third game in four days, the defending champion Wolves moved to 10-2 this season.

Ricky Fennimore provided the bulk of Blue Mountain’s firepower, going 3-for-4 with 5 RBI.

May 23

PA/Stowe 11, Montpelier 1

Pitcher Ben Alekson struck out 19 with no walks during a complete game, but his perfect performance was marred by one pitch, a solo home run by Braeden Adams.

Alekson also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, while Jack Lund registered a double.

May 21

PA/Stowe 12, Danville 2

It was another five-inning outing for the Wolves.

Alekson had the day off from the mound, so he just swung the bat more, leading the PA/Stowe offense with a 3-for-3 effort that included a home run. Augie Leven went 2-for-3 with a double and Brandon Allen went 2-for-2, to round out the PA offense.

On defense, Chandler Follensbee struck out eight and let up one earned run on four hits for the win.

Andy McReynolds (1-for-2) had an RBI for Danville.

Luke Farley

Stowe lacrosse player Luke Farley dekes a Hartford player during a 15-4 loss Friday.

Boys’ lacrosse

May 20

Hartford 15, Stowe 4

May 18

Stowe 8, Green Mountain Valley 3

Three Raiders — Luke Farley, Reed Taylor and Eames Eiden — each notched a pair of goals and goalie Connor Dunne turned away 8 saves to give Stowe the win.

Hat trick

Stowe senior Reagan Smith had a hat trick during last Friday’s Senior Day game.

Girls’ lacrosse

May 23

St. Johnsbury 13, Stowe 12

May 20

U-32 14, Stowe 10

The Stowe girls held their Senior Day against their Raider rivals from East Montpelier. Stowe senior Reagan Smith scored a hat trick in the loss.

