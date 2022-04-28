Spring sports season has sprung, with its usual fits and starts as Mother Nature figures out how she’s going to behave on any particular day. Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Track and field
April 25
MMU
Host Mount Mansfield took the team gold for boys and girls, but the PA/Stowe boys were nipping at the Cougars’ heels.
For the boys, MMU finished with 170 points, followed by PA/Stowe with 160, with Colchester in third with 131.
Top six finishers for the Wolves in the individual events were as follows.
The Wolves smoked the competition in the 4x400-meter relay, finishing 12 seconds ahead of second place MMU. PA/Stowe has enough depth that it entered a B-team into the event, which came in third.
The Wolves also brought a ton of depth to the throwing events.
The team had four shot putters in the mix, with Miles Mitchell placing third, followed by Alex Richard, Zack Lacey and Joe Ward (the latter two tying for 5th).
There were even more discus throwers on the scoreboard, with Mitchell placing second and six more Wolves right behind him — Ezra McDonald (PR), Evan Reichelt, Ward and Hayden Smith all notched discus points toward the team total.
And the boys were on point in javelin, with Mitchell placing second, Smith in third and Lacey fourth. All three hit PRs in the event.
The boys also swept the 110-meter hurdles, claiming the top four places. Ivan Buczek was tops with a personal record of 17.58. He was followed by teammates Nathan Kessler, Thomas Gilbert and Eric Grover.
Kessler also scored in the longer 300-meter hurdle event, placing second in 44.91, for a school record in the event.
Sawyer Beck placed third in the 200-meter dash with a personal record of 24.11.
Bobby Jones set a school record at 3,000 meters, with a time of 11:49.55.
Bobby Jones was fourth in the 800- meter race. Zander Wascuch was sixth in the 400-meter race. Ethan Choularton was sixth in the 800, in 2:26.88.
When it came to the jumps, Beck (1.73 meters) and Buczek topped the high jump standings, each with PRs. And Kenique Josephs claimed second in the triple jump with a personal best.
The girls finished third in the team scores, behind MMU and Rice.
The Wolves claimed five of the six scoring spots in the 100-meter hurdles although Rice nabbed the gold, followed by the green and gold of Orly Bryan, Marketa Pittinaro, Olivia Gianni, Amelia Moeykens and Elisa Winchell.
Anika Wagner claimed gold in the shot put with a heave of 9.65 meters (Hannah Cleary finished sixth in shout put), while teammate Arianna Keene took the top spot in javelin, throwing the spear 26.26 meters (followed by Morgan Reeve in third and Cleary in sixth).
Other top six finishers for the PA/Stowe girls:
Bryan, Gianni and Moeykens finished four, five and six in the 300-meter hurdles.
The girls 4x400 relay team finished second to MMU.
Wagner and Cleary were 3rd and 4th in discus.
Ellie Zimmerman was 5th and Sadie Baranyay 6th in the 100-meter dash. Siri Dunn finished 5th in high jump and Mara Bowers was 6th in long jump. Abrie Howe placed 6th place in the 800.
Girls’ tennis
April 26
Stowe 6, Essex 1
The defending state champions hosted Essex under the guidance of new coach Jamie Watson, who led the Raider boys to a state title in 2019.
The girls swept the singles matches and dropped the No. 2 doubles match in a three-set tiebreaker.
In singles, Julia Beiderman beat Scarlett Wagner 6-2, 6-0; Charlotte Stevens beat Fiona Legg 6-3, 6-0; Gabby Doehla beat Sarah Lahmadi 6-0, 6-3; Kate Tilgner beat Elizabeth Garrity 6-0, 6-1; and Annabel Stevens beat Madelyn Nonni 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles Stowe’s Morgan McKenna and Parker Reeves beat Anna Ganguly and Sophia Smith 6-2, 6-4. In the other dubs match, Essex’s Abby Smith and Meghan Denton beat Stowe’s Anna Isslehardt and Carlee Miller 1-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Stowe is 2-0 so far this season.
Boys’ tennis
April 26
Stowe 6, Essex 1
You’re not seeing double (although, maybe doubles), as the Stowe boys did much the same thing to their Essex opponents as the girls did the same night, except to boys did it on the road. Joanna Graves, who coached the girls to success last year, swapped placed with former boys’ coach Jamie Watson.
Essex’s only point was scored in the No. 1 singles spot, as Derwin Suren beat Bo Graves 6-2, 6-2. Otherwise, it was all Raiders.
In singles action, Ben Nissenbaum beat Eli Pay 6-3, 7-5; TJ Guffey beat Vishnu Konnanur 6-1, 6-2; Max Biederman beat Pierce Bauer 6-2, 6-4; and Jesse Brown beat Donovan Ho 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Stowe boys didn’t give up a single point, as Will Brochhausen and JP Marhefka beat Jeremy Chen and Jacques Lacouriere 6-0, 6-0; Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald beat Thomas Miller and Lucas St. Hilaire 6-0, 6-0.
Baseball
April 25
PA/Stowe at Hazen
No scores were reported by press deadline.
April 21
PA/Stowe 7, Vergennes 1
The defending Division 3 champion Wolves got their season started off right, hosting and besting Vergennes on the Morrisville diamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.