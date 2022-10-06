Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 3
Stowe 3, PA 2
Stowe’s Sarah Hailey notched a hat trick, handling all the scoring for the two-time defending champs.
She was fed by three different teammates — Julia Biederman, Iris Cloutier and Lucy Andrus.
Hailey’s game-winner broke a 2-2 tie with 27 minutes left in the game.
Scoring for PA were Gabbie Schaffer and Sadie Baranyay.
Field hockey
Oct. 3
Spaulding 5, Stowe 1
Spaulding improved to 6-1 and is tied for first in Division II, but Stowe managed to hang one on the Crimson Tide after getting shut out earlier this season.
Sept. 29
Stowe 1, Montpelier 0
Playing under the lights is always a special occasion for Vermont high school athletes, and Stowe brought a spark of offense at just the right time to seal the win.
Gabby Doehla scored the only goal of the night, and she did it with about a minute and a half left in regulation.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 30
Stowe 2, PA 1
Coming off a 1-1 tie shortly into the second half, Ben Nissenbaum scored to secure the win for the Raiders in a battle between Lamoille South rivals.
“We have neighboring schools, players that play together out of season, and fans who love a big rivalry. So, we have set the stage for a big event and the game did not disappoint,” PA coach Angie Faraci said.
George Thompson scored Stowe’s first goal, courtesy of a feed from Nissenbaum.
PA’s lone goal came from Rowan McClain, off an assist from Nathan Nolan.
“I was very proud of our collective effort and for individuals who had to play stronger than they are used to,” Faraci said. “The goal we earned was completely designed by us and executed well.”
Sept. 28
Harwood 3, Stowe 1
Harwood overcame a 1-0 deficit and scored twice in the final 12 minutes to beat Stowe on the Raiders’ Barrows Road fields.
The Force was with Zachary Sith, who scored two goals to lead the Highlanders. Rounding out Harwood’s offense, Jordan Shullenberger had 1 goal and two assists and Cole Hill had a helper.
Cody Lilly struck first with Stowe’s lone goal, assisted by Henry Riley.
Golf
Sept. 28
Stowe Country Club
The Raiders won another match on their home course, besting three other northern Vermont schools.
Isaiah Thomas led all comers with a score of 36, eight strokes ahead of the second-place player, teammate Carter McDonald.
Rounding out scoring for Stowe were Rowan Turner (45), Will Brochhausen (50), JP Marhefka (51) and Caden Ciaraldi (54).
Finishing second and third in the team standings were Lyndon and Lamoille. Enosburg only brought out one golfer.
