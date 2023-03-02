It’s playoffs time and it’s getting hot on the ice, as Stowe’s hockey teams advanced in their early round games.
Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 25
No. 5 Stowe 7, Missisquoi 1
Three Raiders — Ashton Tibbits, Woody Reichelt and Bo Graves — scored two goals apiece to send the Thunderbirds back to Franklin County.
Reichelt’s second goal was a crowd-pleaser. It was his 100th career point and came with one second left on the game clock.
“I am so proud of Woody to have reached this huge milestone,” coach Jon Grace said. “He works hard. He is a leader. He deserves this and I am so glad he was able to reach it at home.”
Beau Reynolds scored MVU’s singleton.
Stowe/PA (14-7) traveled to fourth-ranked Rutland Wednesday for a quarterfinal game played after press deadline.
“This is going to be a really tough game. We need to be technically perfect as the playoffs continue,” Grace said.
The winner faces top-ranked Mt. Mansfield (20-2), which beat No. 8 Milton Tuesday 4-2.
Feb. 22
Stowe/PA 6, St. Johnsbury 2
Stowe extended its late-season winning streak by tripling the Hilltoppers at Stowe Arena, led by a two-goal, two-assist night from Bo Graves.
Stowe led 3-0 after the first frame and never lost the lead. This despite bringing St. J playing a particularly pressure-packed period, according to Grace.
Grace praised goalie Liam Newhouse for keeping his team in the game early until the Raider skaters found their rhythm, and he pointed out the ability of the center to play both sides of the ice.
“We ask a lot out of them defensively and they have accepted this as their role on this team,” Grace said.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 25
No. 9 Stowe/PA 1, No. 8 Missisquoi 0
Ava Buczek, who waited until the second half of the season to notch her first career goal, scored perhaps the biggest one yet, with the lone netter against the high-ranked Thunderbirds.
Isabel Donza was credited with the assist, after her shot on goal in the second period was deflected and Buczek scored off the rebound.
Raider goalie Iris Cloutier, named the Burlington Free Press’s player of the week, registered her first career shutout.
The Raiders faced off in the Division II quarterfinals Wednesday against the No. 1 seeded Woodstock Wasps, who got stung by Stowe in the state soccer championship this past fall. That game was played after press deadline. The winner will face off in the semifinals against No. 5 Middlebury, which beat fourth-ranked Hartford 5-2 in a quarterfinal game played Tuesday night.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 28
No. 2 Hazen 91, No. 15 Stowe 27
Anyone playing red-hot Hazen could be considered cannon fodder, and Stowe drew the short fuse. The Wildcats nearly posted a triple-digit score en route to a 91-27 drubbing of the Raiders in Hardwick.
Tyler Rivard did what he’s done all season and led all scorers with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals.
Stowe ends the season 3-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.