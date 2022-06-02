It’s June in Vermont, which means the postseason is upon the varsity sports teams around the state. Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Girls’ tennis
The defending champion Raiders are the top seed in the team tournament and earned a first-round bye. The team plays eighth-seeded St. Johnsbury Thursday. The Hilltoppers blanked No. 9 BFA-St. Albans Tuesday in the first round, 7-0.
May 27
State individual tournament
The Raiders dynamic dubs team of Gabby Doehla and Kate Tilgner are the top twosome in girls’ tennis, winning the individual doubles tournament. The duo beat South Burlington’s Wynne Adamson and Lilla Erdos in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Stowe’s top individual player, Julia Biedermann, went down in a tight, back-and-forth first round match to South Burlington’s Sage Bennett, 3-6, 6-3 (10-6).
May 25
Stowe 7, Colchester 0
The last match of the season was a familiar sight: all Stowe all day.
In singles, Julia Biederman beat Kendall Spencer 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Stevens beat Maia Franchetti 6-3, 6-3; Gabby Doehla beat Phoebe Richardson 6-0, 6-1; Kate Tilgner beat Emma McDonald 6-2, 6-1; and Morgan McKenna beat Mohini Vallabhaneni 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Annabel Stevens and Parker Reeves beat Hanna Wilkins and Katie McCullagh 6-4, 6-3; and Carly Miller and Lucy Andrus beat Maeve McCullagh and Dakota Karpinski 6-3, 6-4.
Boys’ tennis
The Raider boys entered the post-season this week ranked fifth in the team tournament. They played Wednesday after press deadline against Colchester, team they beat 6-1 in the final regular season contest.
May 27
State individual tournament
Bo Graves exited the tournament in the round of 16 in straight sets to Hartford’s Andre de Souza, 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, JP Marhefka and Max Biederman won their first match against a team Burlington High, but lost 6-2, 6-1, against a duo from St. Johnsbury Academy.
Stowe’s other pair, TJ Guffey and Jesse Brown, went down in their first match to another Burlington team.
May 25
Stowe 6, Colchester 1
Winning for Stowe in singles were Ben Nissenbaum over Caden Mercer 6-1, 6-0; Bo Graves over Janosh Edelmann 6-1, 6-2; TJ Gufffey over Keegan Thomas 7-6, 6-1; and JP Marhefka over Miles O’Brien 6-2, 6-3.
Colchester lone point came in singles, as Tony Klemm beat Max Biederman 6-4, 2-6 1-0.
In doubles, Stowe’s Jesse Brown and Parker Guffey beat Riley Fitzgerald and Braden Towle 6-0, 6-4; and Will Broucchausen and Hugo Geronovic beat Jonny Labrie and Cooper Seissen 5-7, 7-5 (10-5).
Baseball
May 31
No. 3 PA 10, No. 14 Randolph 0
The third-ranked Wolves started the defense of their Division 3 title by galloping all over the Ghosts from Randolph in a five-inning mercy-rule game.
Winning pitcher Chandler Follensbee was on the mound for all five innings, tossing 7 strikeouts and letting up three hits. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Providing some of that high-scoring offense were Ben Alekson (2-for-3 with a triple), Alex Lanpher (2-for-2) and Cam Strong (1-for-2 with an RBI).
The Wolves host No. 6 Montpelier Friday at 4:30 p.m. If the defending champs want to repeat, they will have to do it in a championship game against rival Hazen, the top-seeded team in the tournament. But first things first. Hazen is on the other side of the bracket.
May 27
PA 13, Lamoille 0
Another five-inning game for the Wolves saw them trounce arch-rival Lamoille.
Starting pitcher Ben Alekson struck out 12 for PA, allowing one hit, and went 1-for-2 at the plate, banging in 3 RBI.
Also making contact for the Wolves were Jack Lund (1-for-2), Augie Leven (2-for-3 with 2 RBI) and Alex Lanpher (2-for-3 with 2 RBI).
Girls’ lacrosse
May 31
No. 7 Stowe 15, No. 10 Colchester 5
Noelle Lyden had four goals and Raider teammates Emma McIntosh and Reagan Smith each scored hat tricks to win the first-round playoff game at home against the Lakers.
Also scoring for Stowe were Iris Cloutier, with 2 goals, and Avery Marshall, Ella Murphy and Sadie Wing with a goal apiece.
The Raiders travel to Vergennes Friday. The No. 2 Commodores had a first-round bye.
May 27
Stowe 13, Harwood 11
Sadie Wing had four goals to lead the Raiders past rival Harwood on the road in Duxbury. Five other players also found the net, including two-goal scorers Reagan Smith, Ella Murphy and Kaily Hulse.
May 25
Stowe 20, Green Mountain Valley 7
Boys’ lacrosse
The fifth-seeded Stowe team opens its playoffs this Friday in the same place it ended its regular season last Saturday, at No. 4 Colchester.
May 28
Colchester 10, Stowe 4
Stowe’s Luke Farley and Reed Taylor each had two goals in the Raiders’ losing effort.
May 25
Stowe 10, BFA-Fairfax 2
