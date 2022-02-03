Here’s how Stowe High School’s varsity sports teams fared last week.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 31
Hazen 61, Stowe 32
Hazen jumped out to a 40-11 lead at halftime while Stowe struggled to find its rhythm offensively and contain the ball in the back court. The second half was more even, with Stowe scoring 18 and digging in defensively, keeping Hazen to 24.
“We have been struggling with handling pressure in the backcourt and getting good shots offensively in the last few games. But one thing they haven't lost is their determination, as shown by coming back in the 2nd half to Hazen,” coach Marcy Falcone said. “Stats don’t show the effort these kids have put in on the defensive end, no matter the score.”
Jan. 29
Lamoille 76, Stowe 24
The Lancers tripled up on Stowe, jumping out to a 28-point lead at the half, and not looking back, continuing a stymying full court attack from buzzer to buzzer.
In a complete show of dominance, Lamoille had 20 assists and forced 28 turnovers, while hitting 11 shots from beyond the arc.
Evie Pirie led all scorers with 19 and added 10 rebounds and 8 steals to her stats. Emily Hutchins scored 14 for Lamoille.
Stowe’s Bria Lehmann and Parker Reeve each scored 9.
“It was a tough game for sure, but there were some highlights that the score doesn’t show, like Kaily Hulse, with her hustle, causing turnovers and being disruptive until the very end of the game,” coach Falcone said, crediting freshmen Stella Hamor and Vicky Lamphere for coming in and “hanging tough with an aggressive team like Lamoille.”
Jan. 27
Twinfield 37, Stowe 35
Despite a 20-14 lead at half time, Twinfield had to withstand a strong Stowe push in the second to take the win, sinking some key free throws down the stretch to edge the Raiders.
“We struggled to run our offense effectively in the first half, forcing it inside too much. But we got back together and worked as a team in the 2nd half to come back,” Falcone said. “The girls played with their hearts and dug in until the last seconds, and I would have loved that win for them.”
Stowe’s Parker Reeves led all scorers with 20.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 31
Danville 49, Stowe 43
Jan. 28
Winooski 73, Stowe 45
Trevon Bradley scored 29 to lead all offensive output and added 8 assists and 6 steals to round out a dominant performance.
Taylen Bennett was a powerhouse on offense — 17 points — and defense — 13 boards and 5 blocks — for the Spartans.
Stowe’s leading scorer was Dawson Jackson, with 11 points.
Jan. 26
BFA-Fairfax 46, Stowe 37
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 29
Stowe 6, Lyndon 3
Three Raiders scored twice as PA/Stowe doubled up on host Lyndon.
Lyndon jumped out to a 2-0 lead until Derek Baxter put PA/Stowe on the board in the waning seconds of the first period. Then the Raiders just unleashed heckfire, notching five second-period goals — another from Baxter and two apiece from Ashton Tibbits and Woody Reichelt.
The third period was a scoreless affair as the Raiders sat on their three-point lead.
Alex Giroux scored twice for Lyndon.
“Lyndon skates very well and has talented players that brought pressure and tempo the entire game,” Stowe coach Jon Grace said. “We came out a bit flat in the first period but were able to find our groove in the second. Our style is starting to pay dividends and we continue to get better every day.”
Jan. 26
MMU 3, Stowe 1
Three Cougar skaters — Jack Senecal, Gil Rowe and Harrison Wheeler — scored, with Senecal and Rowe adding assists.
Adrian Bryan scored the lone Stowe goal a few minutes into the second period, off an assist from Eames Eiden.
The Raiders had plenty of shots on goal, but MMU netkeeper Declan Heney turned away 31 of them. Conor Dunne saved 18 for Stowe.
“Mount Mansfield played a great game and capitalized on their chances. We got away from our game plan a bit in the second period which caused us to trade opportunities. We need to execute our game plan every period to be successful,” Grace said. “We had a great game from Adrian Bryan who is a workhorse game in and game out. Woody Reichelt also played outstanding.”
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 26
Hartford 6, Stowe 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.