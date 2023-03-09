The winter sports term has ended for Stowe’s hockey teams, after the last team skating came up just short of a title tilt.
Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Boys’ hockey
March 4
No. 1 MMU 5, No. 5 Stowe/PA 4 (OT)
In a battle for bragging rights on opposite flanks of Vermont’s highest peak, the mountain’s namesake came out on top after forcing an overtime period with just over a minute in regulation.
Top-ranked Mount Mansfield Union scored the golden goal 35 seconds into overtime off a shot by Alex Brown, his second of the game.
In a goal that featured a scoreless second half, the Division II semifinals also featured three lead changes.
MMU opened an early 2-0 lead that Stowe cut in half before the end of the first, and the Raiders scored three in the third and go up 4-3. Gavin Cowan scored 13:43 into the third period to tie it up before Brown delivered the knockout blow not long after the overtime faceoff.
Aaron Lepikko scored twice for the Raiders in the loss, while Woody Reichelt scored one and Brandon Allen notched his first career goal.
Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse had 29 saves during the game.
“I thought Aaron Lepikko had one of the best games I have seen out of him. We asked him to play defense at the beginning of the year and he has taken that role and excelled,” Stowe coach Jon Grace said after the game. “Brandon Allen is another player that had an amazing game. Defensively, he made all the right plays, and it was extremely nice to see him hit the scoresheet for his first career goal.”
Grace also gave a shoutout to his senior leaders, Reichelt Bo Graves and Nathan Nolan.
“They are leaders, amazing hockey players, and exceptional young men,” he said. “I am extremely proud of our players for buying into our system and executing all year long. This team is an exceptional bunch, and I will miss seeing them at the rink.”
The Raiders end the season 15-8. Top-ranked MMU (21-2) faces second-seeded U-32 today, Thursday, at 8 p.m. for the championship.
March 1
No. 5 Stowe 3, No. 4 Rutland 1
Two first-period goals by Woody Reichelt and a little bit of luck made a 3-1 game on paper a lot tighter in person, as Stowe beat higher-seeded Rutland on the road.
Reichelt’s first goal of the game, at 10:11 into the first period, was matched 90 seconds later by Griffen Melen, but Reichelt added another two minutes later to give the Raiders the edge for the rest of the game.
Rutland dinged a puck off the crossbar in the third period, which coach Grace said could have determined the outcome of the game. Instead, Rutland was relegated to pulling its goalie to muster a little extra offense, leaving an empty netter for Aaron Lepikko with 45 seconds left in the game.
“Sometimes you just get the bounces,” Grace said.
Girls’ hockey
March 1
No. 1 Woodstock 8, No. 9 Stowe 0
After eking out a postseason win against a Missisquoi squad with a slightly higher seed and similar regular season record, Stowe drew the defending Division III champions and were unable to find the back of the net.
The Wasps were led by Kassidy Haley, who scored a hat trick, along with Isabel Konijnenber and Lily Gubbins with one apiece.
Woodstock’s defense limited the Raiders’ shots on goal, with Meridian Bremel making 10 saves to earn the shutout.
