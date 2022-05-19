Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Baseball
May 14
PA/Stowe 9, BFA-Fairfax 1
Winning pitcher Ben Alekson had as many hits at the plate as he allowed from the mound, as PA bit the Bullets on the road.
Alekson had 16 strikeouts and let up three hits and a run in a complete game. On offense, he went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Adding offense were Brandon Allen (2-for-4 with a double) and Augie Leven (2-for-4).
May 12
PA/Stowe 27, Northfield 0
The utterly dominant defending champion Wolves scored one fewer run than February has days — and perhaps would have played the final two innings blindfolded if the umps hadn’t invoked the mercy rule.
Three players batted a thousand, as Ben Alekson (4-for-4 with a double and a homer), Cam Strong (3-for-3) and Jack Lund (2-for-2 with a double) hit everything thrown their way.
Their offense was so dominant that the .750 hitting of Augie Leven (3-for-4 with a pair of doubles) and Alex Lanpher (3-for-4) looked downright tame.
Chandler Follensbee had a perfect game through all four innings he pitched — he didn’t even let anyone walk to first — with nine strikeouts.
Softball
May 14
BFA-Fairfax 15, PA/Stowe 3
Halle Rocheleau led a high-scoring BFA squad, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI.
Winning pitcher Sarah Coloney went six innings and tossed five strikeouts.
For PA, Haley Michaud had two hits, including a double.
Girls’ lacrosse
May 13
Stowe 12, Milton 7
Ella Murphy scored five goals and Reagan Smith added her own hat trick enroute to victory over Milton. Also scoring for Stowe were Kailey Hulse, with two goals and Iris Cloutier and Rachel Ramos, with one each.
May 11
Rice 9, Stowe 3
Ella Macdonald scored a hat trick as Rice beat the Raiders in South Burlington.
Boys’ lacrosse
May 14
Stowe 13, Mt. Abe/Vergennes 4
Leanter Pinkham and Luke Farley led the Raiders in scoring with three goals each and five other Stowe players scored — Eames Eiden and Wyatt Sigler with two apiece and Emerson Smith, Liam Newhouse and Ben Hostetter with one each.
May 11
Stowe 8, Montpelier 7
Boys’ tennis
May 12
Stowe 6, Essex 1
The Raiders only dropped one singles match to beat Essex in Essex and improve to 6-2
Winning for Stowe in singles were Ben Nissenbaum over Eli Pay 6-3, 6-3; TJ Guffey over Visnnu Konnarur 6-4, 6-1; Max Biedermann over Pierce Bauer 6-2, 6-1; JP Marhefka over Tony Minadeo 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Raiders only dropped a single point, as Jesse Brown and Parker Guffey beat Donovan Ho and Lucas St. Hilaire 6-0, 6-1; and Carter MacDonald and Leo Jerinovic beat Thomas Miller and Jacques Lacouciere 6-0, 6-0.
Essex’s one point came at No. 2 singles, as Derin Suren beat Bo Graves 6-1, 6-4.
