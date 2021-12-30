Here’s how Stowe High School’s varsity sports teams fared last week.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 28
Milton 42, Stowe 20
The Raiders jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter, but Milton erased that and then some with a strong second quarter to lead 17-10 at halftime.
Stowe coach Marcy Falcone described the second half thusly: “Milton started to add pressure in a man-to-man defense in the second half and Stowe’s offense struggled to convert on good short-range attempts, coupled with Milton’s ability to force turnovers in the backcourt.”
Malorie Chalmers led the way on offense for Milton, with a game-high 17 points. Stowe’s high scorer was Parker Reeves with 13 while Michaela Mulligan added five, including going three-for-four from the foul line.
“It was a good match up for us and I look forward to the girls having a chance to play them again in January,” Falcone said.
Boys’ hockey
Dec. 22
Stowe 5, Burlington 1
Stowe scored four goals in the first period and goalie Liam Newhouse stopped 29 shots to comfortably beat Burlington at Leddy Park.
Four Raiders — Woody Reichelt, Bo Graves, Aaron Lepikko and Chase Newhouse — scored in the effort, with Reichelt scoring twice.
Burlington’s Nils Pelczarski spoiled Newhouse’s chances at a shutout by scoring his first goal of his high school career.
Girls’ hockey
Dec. 22
Hartford 11, Stowe 0
