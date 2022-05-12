Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Baseball
May 10
Stowe/PA 19, Williamstown 0
The mercy rule ended this drubbing long after it was due, as PA went through its lineup more times than a kid on a merry-go-round.
Jack Lund, Ben Alekson and Augie Leven led in hitting, with each of them notching three hits — Alekson had five trips to the plate in five innings and hit in 4 RBI.
He was solid on the mound, too, pitching a no-hitter on 11 strikeouts and two walks.
May 5
PA 6, Danville 0
The Wolves continued their 2022 trend of not letting losing opponents get to home plate, blanking Danville on the road.
Chandler Follensbee secured another shutout on the mound, pitching a complete game and striking out 17 batters while letting up four hits.
On offense for PA, three batter hit doubles, with Ben Alekson going 2-for-3, Derek Baxter 1-for-2 and Augie Leven 1-for-4.
Softball
May 10
PA 20, Williamstown 9
PA bounced back from a rough home loss to win on the road against Williamstown.
May 9
BFA-Fairfax 16, PA 1
In a game that lasted only five innings before being called BFA pounded on PA in Morrisville.
Sara Coloney, the Bullets’ pitcher, shelled the Wolves on the mound at the plate. She pitched all five innings, fanning 10 batters while allowing three hits. On offense, she went 3-for-3, with a double and RBI.
Mychaela Watson added some offensive spark for PA, tallying two hits.
Girls’ lacrosse
May 9
Stowe 12, Colchester 6
Reagan Smith had a double hat trick, scoring six goals for the up-and-down Raiders.
Teammate Kailey Hulse also had her own hat trick, while Ella Murphy, Rachel Ramos and Eleanor Hazard each scored a goal.
Splitting time in goal for the Raiders, Peyton Emery stopped three, and Ava Santenello saved two.
May 7
Stowe 16, Lamoille 7
May 5
Spaulding 15, Stowe 1
Boys’ lacrosse
May 7
Harwood 8, Stowe 2
May 4
Stowe 7, St. Johnsbury 4
Boys’ tennis
May 10
St. Johnsbury 6, Stowe 1
The Hilltoppers toppled Stowe in every match save the one they didn’t play.
Stowe scored a point in No. 2 doubles, as Carter MacDonald Leo Jerinovic won by default. Elsewhere, it was all St. J.
In singles, Bernardo Barritos beat Ben Nissenbaum 7-5, 6-2; Fedderick Heinekins beat TJ Guffey 6-1, 6-4; Austin Gil beat Bo Graves 6-7, 6-2 (15-13); Jorge Trade beat Max Biederman 6-4, 6-2; and Javier Bernhauer beat Jesse Brown 6-0, 6-3.
St. Johnsbury also won the lead dubs match, with Rene Orvananos and Patricio Gonzales defeating JP Marhefka and Will Brochhausen 7-5, 6-2.
Stowe’s record is 5-2.
May 9
Stowe 5, South Burlington 2
South Burlington took the top singles and top doubles matches, but you need four wins to declare victory and Stowe took the other five.
In singles, Stowe’s Ben Nissenbaum beat Chris Bialas 6-3, 6-3; TJ Guffey beat James Bialas 6-3, 6-4; Max Biederman beat Oscar Lowenmark 6-3, 7-6; and Jesse Brown beat Mateo Duracek 6-1, 6-1.
In its sole singles win, South Burlington’s Sriam Sethuraman beat Bo Graves 6-0, 6-0.
The schools split their doubles matches, with the Wolves’ Will Bradley and Yuyang Zheng beating Stowe’s Parker Guffey and Will Brochhausen 6-2, 6-4; and the Raiders’ Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic beating James Bradley and Jay Eagle in the second match, 6-1, 7-5.
Girls’ tennis
May 10
Stowe 4, CVU 3
The defending champs eked out a win against the Redhawks on the strength of its top singles players, who easily handled their opponents. CVU settled for a pyrrhic victory in doubles.
In singles, running down the line, Stowe’s Julia Biederman over Lindsey Beer 6-3, 6-7 (10-8); Charlotte Stevens over Erin Fina 6-1, 6-3; Gabby Doehla over Tabitha Bastress 6-3, 6-3; and Kate Tilgner over Cassie Bastress 6-3, 6-1
CVU’s three-point effort came from the No. 5 singles spot, where Sage Peterson beat Annabel Stevens 6-4, 6-3, and its doubles play. Addison Maurer and Ariel Toohey beat Morgan McKenna and Parker Reeves 6-1, 6-2; while Phoebe Henderson and Millie Boardman beat Carly Miller ad Anna Isselhardt 6-2, 6-0.
